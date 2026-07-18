Skyroot's Vikram-1 Successfully Lifts-Off, Becoming India's First Private Orbital Rocket
Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 successfully test-flew on July 18, becoming India's first private orbital launch and a major milestone for the private space sector.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Skyroot Aerospace has successfully completed the test flight of Vikram-1 on Saturday, becoming India's first private orbital rocket to be deployed in space. The space mission, named Mission Aagaman, lifted off at 12:06 PM IST from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), located on Andhra Pradesh's barrier island of Sriharikota Range (SHAR).
It is worth noting that the rocket's launch was originally timed for 11:30 AM IST, but was delayed due to technical issues that were yet to be resolved.
Vikram-1 carried technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, Skyroot's own SCOPE payload, along with an artwork called 'Cosmic Bloom' by Cosmos Diamonds, and a micro-art payload.
The successful launch of Vikram-1 marks the first attempt by an Indian private company to place a payload into low Earth orbit (LEO) using a fully self-developed rocket. It follows Skyroot's successful Vikram-S suborbital mission in November 2022, which was India's first private rocket to reach space.
What is Vikram-1?
Vikram-1 is a four-stage orbital rocket, around 20 metres tall with a diameter of 1.7 metres. The first three stages rely on solid propulsion, while the fourth uses a liquid engine for orbital insertion and precise manoeuvres. It is built with an all-carbon composite structure. Vikram-1 includes 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel boosters. It is designed to carry small satellites weighing up to 350 kg into low Earth orbit, and this first test flight will aim for a 450 km orbit at a 60-degree inclination.
What are the objectives of Mission Aagaman?
Mission Aagaman is a technology demonstration test flight meant to test Vikram-1's performance and onboard systems under real flight conditions. Skyroot Aerospace will refine the future versions of Vikram-1 using the data collected during this test flight.