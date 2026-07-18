ETV Bharat / technology

Skyroot's Vikram-1 Successfully Lifts-Off, Becoming India's First Private Orbital Rocket

Hyderabad: Skyroot Aerospace has successfully completed the test flight of Vikram-1 on Saturday, becoming India's first private orbital rocket to be deployed in space. The space mission, named Mission Aagaman, lifted off at 12:06 PM IST from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), located on Andhra Pradesh's barrier island of Sriharikota Range (SHAR).

It is worth noting that the rocket's launch was originally timed for 11:30 AM IST, but was delayed due to technical issues that were yet to be resolved.

Vikram-1 carried technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, Skyroot's own SCOPE payload, along with an artwork called 'Cosmic Bloom' by Cosmos Diamonds, and a micro-art payload.

The successful launch of Vikram-1 marks the first attempt by an Indian private company to place a payload into low Earth orbit (LEO) using a fully self-developed rocket. It follows Skyroot's successful Vikram-S suborbital mission in November 2022, which was India's first private rocket to reach space.