ETV Bharat / technology

Skyroot Aerospace Prepares For Test-Flight Of India’s 1st Private Orbital Rocket

New Delhi: Domestic private space firm Skyroot Aerospace on Thursday said it will attempt the maiden test flight of its Vikram‑1 orbital rocket from the first launch pad at SDSC‑SHAR on July 18. The launch will mark the first time an orbital-class rocket, fully designed and developed by a private player, will attempt to fly from Indian soil. Vikram-1 will carry technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed and Skyroot's own SCOPE, along with Cosmos Diamonds' artwork "Cosmic Bloom" and a micro-art piece.

"Concerned authorities have issued the necessary airspace and maritime notices, formally designating the restricted zones along Vikram-1's ascent and impact corridor for launch day," a statement said.

“We have done everything that could be done to test Vikram-1 on ground. We are eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in a real flight environment for the first time. This is our first test flight, and we will be getting valuable data from it,” said Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-founder and CEO, Skyroot Aerospace.

The mission will be foundational to Skyroot's aspirations of establishing launch cadence.