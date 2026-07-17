Skyroot Aerospace Prepares For Test-Flight Of India’s 1st Private Orbital Rocket
Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 is designed to carry small satellites weighing up to 350 kg to Earth's Low Orbit, also known as LEO (Low Earth Orbit).
By IANS
Published : July 17, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Domestic private space firm Skyroot Aerospace on Thursday said it will attempt the maiden test flight of its Vikram‑1 orbital rocket from the first launch pad at SDSC‑SHAR on July 18. The launch will mark the first time an orbital-class rocket, fully designed and developed by a private player, will attempt to fly from Indian soil. Vikram-1 will carry technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed and Skyroot's own SCOPE, along with Cosmos Diamonds' artwork "Cosmic Bloom" and a micro-art piece.
"Concerned authorities have issued the necessary airspace and maritime notices, formally designating the restricted zones along Vikram-1's ascent and impact corridor for launch day," a statement said.
“We have done everything that could be done to test Vikram-1 on ground. We are eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in a real flight environment for the first time. This is our first test flight, and we will be getting valuable data from it,” said Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-founder and CEO, Skyroot Aerospace.
The mission will be foundational to Skyroot's aspirations of establishing launch cadence.
It’s official. 🚀— Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) July 16, 2026
July 18. 11:30 AM IST.
Vikram-1. Test Flight-1. Mission Aagaman.
India’s first private orbital launch from the historic First Launch Pad at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.
The countdown begins. 🇮🇳#Vikram1 #MissionAagaman #SkyrootAerospace #OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/tGHCbQzsm8
"The small satellite launch market is deeply constrained on the supply side. Meanwhile, the demand for services enabled by satellites in space will only continue to grow, creating opportunities for Skyroot,” the CEO said.
The seven‑storey‑tall, multi‑stage vehicle is built with an all‑carbon composite structure and powered by in‑house propulsion systems, including 3D‑printed engines and high‑thrust solid‑fuel boosters.
‘Mission Aagaman’, meaning “the arrival”, marks the company's second mission following the successful suborbital flight of Vikram-S, the first private rocket to reach space from Indian soil, on November 18, 2022.
It is designed to carry small satellites weighing up to 350 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), and its first test flight is targeting a 450 km orbit at 60-degree inclination.