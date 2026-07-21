ETV Bharat / technology

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition Gets New Limited-Run Colour Options

Hyderabad: Skoda India has introduced two new limited-run colour options for the Slavia Monte Carlo Edition in India, available on just 200 units of the sedan, with no change to the model's pricing.

The Slavia Monte Carlo Edition continues to be priced from Rs 16.69 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant chosen.

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition: New colours and design

The Slavia Monte Carlo Edition largely follows the styling of the standard model, retaining its distinctive Monte Carlo Edition badge. The two new special colours, named Shimla Green and Steel Grey, are dual-tone finishes inspired by the brand's Rallye Monte Carlo racing heritage. Skoda says the new shades are designed to give the sedan a "stronger visual presence" on the road.