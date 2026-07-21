Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition Gets New Limited-Run Colour Options
Skoda India has added two new limited-edition colours to the Slavia Monte Carlo, restricted to 200 units, with prices unchanged.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Skoda India has introduced two new limited-run colour options for the Slavia Monte Carlo Edition in India, available on just 200 units of the sedan, with no change to the model's pricing.
The Slavia Monte Carlo Edition continues to be priced from Rs 16.69 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant chosen.
Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition: New colours and design
The Slavia Monte Carlo Edition largely follows the styling of the standard model, retaining its distinctive Monte Carlo Edition badge. The two new special colours, named Shimla Green and Steel Grey, are dual-tone finishes inspired by the brand's Rallye Monte Carlo racing heritage. Skoda says the new shades are designed to give the sedan a "stronger visual presence" on the road.
The dual-tone paintwork is paired with blacked-out exterior styling cues, along with signature Monte Carlo design elements. Familiar features carried over include a shark-fin antenna, bumper garnish, a trunk spoiler, and blacked-out body accents.
Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition: Sporty cabin theme
The cabin of the Slavia Monte Carlo Edition continues with its sporty black and red interior theme. Key interior features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with an 8-inch digital instrument cluster.
Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition: Engine options
The Skoda Slavia is offered with two engine choices. The 1.0-litre TSI is a three-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit producing 113.4 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The more powerful 1.5-litre TSI is a four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that generates 147.9 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.
With this update, Skoda continues to build on the sporty appeal of the Slavia Monte Carlo Edition, offering buyers more visual distinction while keeping the core mechanical package and pricing unchanged.