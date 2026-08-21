Skoda Kylaq Sportline Launched In India Starting At Rs 11.32 Lakh
Skoda Kylaq Sportline is the seventh variant in the Kylaq range, which includes Classic, Classic+, Signature, Signature+, Prestige, and Prestige+ trims.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Skoda has launched the Kylaq Sportline in India. The new addition in the subcompact SUV's lineup is positioned between the Signature+ and Prestige trims. The Czech automaker offers several exterior and cabin changes that cover the standard Kylaq without changing the mechanics of the subcompact SUV.
With the introduction of the Sportline, Skoda now delivers seven variants in the Kylaq range, which includes Classic, Classic+, Signature, Signature+, Sportline, Prestige, and Prestige+ trims.
Skoda Kylaq Sportline: Price, rivals
The Skoda Kylaq Sportline comes in two transmission options: Manual and Automatic (6-speed Torque Converter). The manual variant is priced at Rs 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom), and the automatic model costs Rs 12.32 lakh (ex-showroom).
The subcompact SUV is a highly competitive market in India. The Skoda Kylaq competes with the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and more.
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Kylaq Sportline (Manual)
|Rs 11.32 lakh
|Kylaq Sportline (Automatic)
|Rs 12.32 lakh
Skoda Kylaq Sportline: What's new?
Overall, the Skoda Kylaq Sportline looks similar to its standard variant. However, the new variant features black Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs), glossy black front and rear diffusers, and LED projector headlamps over the standard Classic trim. Moreover, the Sportline trim features a dual floating roof design, 17-inch black alloy wheels, and black branding on the tailgate. Other exterior changes include Sportline badges, a rear spoiler, and a C-pillar with a Sportline sticker.
The Kylaq Sportline's cabin carries the same dark, performance-inspired theme across the roof, dashboard, and door trims. It features leatherette seats carrying Sportline branding on the headrests along with contrast stitching. The aluminium pedals and ambient lighting add a sporty touch to the new variant.
In addition, the vehicle also features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, an electronic sunroof, and Climatronic automatic air conditioning.
Dedicated Sportline accessory pack
Apart from the variant offerings, Skoda provides a dedicated accessory pack to customers for personalising their Kylaq Sportline SUV. The accessory pack includes front bumper corner garnishes, a dark-chrome grille garnish, fender garnishes with the Skoda logo and gloss-black side mouldings. However, the Czech automaker is yet to reveal its pricing.
Skoda Kylaq Sportline: Engine
The Skoda Kylaq Sportline share the same engine used across its other variants. It is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol (TSI) engine, which delivers a power output of 114 bhp and 178Nm of torque. The engine comes with 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter (automatic) transmission options.