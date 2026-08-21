ETV Bharat / technology

Skoda Kylaq Sportline Launched In India Starting At Rs 11.32 Lakh

Hyderabad: Skoda has launched the Kylaq Sportline in India. The new addition in the subcompact SUV's lineup is positioned between the Signature+ and Prestige trims. The Czech automaker offers several exterior and cabin changes that cover the standard Kylaq without changing the mechanics of the subcompact SUV.

With the introduction of the Sportline, Skoda now delivers seven variants in the Kylaq range, which includes Classic, Classic+, Signature, Signature+, Sportline, Prestige, and Prestige+ trims.

Skoda Kylaq Sportline: Price, rivals

The Skoda Kylaq Sportline comes in two transmission options: Manual and Automatic (6-speed Torque Converter). The manual variant is priced at Rs 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom), and the automatic model costs Rs 12.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

The subcompact SUV is a highly competitive market in India. The Skoda Kylaq competes with the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and more.