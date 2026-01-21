ETV Bharat / technology

Skoda Kylaq Classic+ And Prestige+ Variants Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Skoda Kylaq Classic+ variant is placed between the Classic and Signature trims. ( Image Credit: Skoda )

Hyderabad: Skoda has expanded the sub-compact SUV, Kylaq’s, lineup in India by introducing the Classic+ and Prestige+ trims. Along with this, the Czech automaker has also added more features to the mid-spec variants, Signature, and Signature+.

The Classic+ variant is placed between the Classic and Signature trims, while the Prestige+ is the top-spec variant in the entire Kylaq lineup.

With this update, the Skoda Kylaq now comprises six variants: Classic, Classic+, Signature, Signature+, Prestige, and Prestige+. Skoda has also confirmed that a new sporty-looking variant, Kylaq Sportline, will also join the lineup by September 2026.

Skoda Classic+ and Presitge+ Variants: Price

The Skoda Classic+ is priced at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission variant and Rs 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic transmission trim.

The latest Prestige+ variant costs Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission model and Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic transmission variant.