Skoda Kylaq Classic+ And Prestige+ Variants Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

With the introduction of these variants, the Kylaq is now available in six trims: Classic, Classic+, Signature, Signature+, Prestige, and Prestige+.

The Skoda Kylaq Classic+ variant is placed between the Classic and Signature trims. (Image Credit: Skoda)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : January 21, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Skoda has expanded the sub-compact SUV, Kylaq’s, lineup in India by introducing the Classic+ and Prestige+ trims. Along with this, the Czech automaker has also added more features to the mid-spec variants, Signature, and Signature+.

The Classic+ variant is placed between the Classic and Signature trims, while the Prestige+ is the top-spec variant in the entire Kylaq lineup.

With this update, the Skoda Kylaq now comprises six variants: Classic, Classic+, Signature, Signature+, Prestige, and Prestige+. Skoda has also confirmed that a new sporty-looking variant, Kylaq Sportline, will also join the lineup by September 2026.

Skoda Classic+ and Presitge+ Variants: Price

The Skoda Classic+ is priced at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission variant and Rs 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic transmission trim.

The latest Prestige+ variant costs Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission model and Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic transmission variant.

Variant Price (ex-showroom)
Manual TransmissionAutomatic Transmission
ClassicRs 7.59 lakh-
Classic+Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 9.25 lakh
SignatureRs 9.43 lakh Rs 10.43 lakh
Signature+Rs 10.77 lakhRs 11.77 lakh
PrestigeRs 11.75 lakhRs 12.75 lakh
Prestige+Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh

Skoda Classic+, Prestige+, and Signature variants: What’s new?

The Skoda Kylaq Classic+ variant, which sits above the Classic trim, includes features such as a single-pane sunroof, auto-dimming Inner Rear View Mirror (IRVM), rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, 4-speaker audio system, and 16-inch steel wheels with cover. Apart from this rest of the feature list remains the same as the Kylaq Classic variant.

The Skoda Kylaq Signature and Signature+ trims receive paddle shifters (for automatic transmission models) and a rear wiper and washer.

The Skoda Kylaq Prestige+ variant comes with six-way powered and ventilated seats for both driver and front passenger. Besides this rest of the features remain the same as the Prestige variant.

VariantFeatures
Classic+ (Additon over Classic variant features)
  • Single-pane sunroof
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Cruise control
  • Steering-mounted audio controls
  • 4-speaker audio system
  • 16-inch steel wheels with cover
Signature and Signature+
  • Paddle shifters (for automatic transmission models)
  • Rear wiper and washer
Prestige+Six-way powered and ventilated seats for both driver and front passenger.

Skoda Kylaq: Specifications

Mechanically, the Skoda Kylaq remains the same. It comes equipped with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol (TSI) engine, which produces a power output of 113.98 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, depending on the variant.

