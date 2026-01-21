Skoda Kylaq Classic+ And Prestige+ Variants Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
With the introduction of these variants, the Kylaq is now available in six trims: Classic, Classic+, Signature, Signature+, Prestige, and Prestige+.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
Hyderabad: Skoda has expanded the sub-compact SUV, Kylaq’s, lineup in India by introducing the Classic+ and Prestige+ trims. Along with this, the Czech automaker has also added more features to the mid-spec variants, Signature, and Signature+.
The Classic+ variant is placed between the Classic and Signature trims, while the Prestige+ is the top-spec variant in the entire Kylaq lineup.
With this update, the Skoda Kylaq now comprises six variants: Classic, Classic+, Signature, Signature+, Prestige, and Prestige+. Skoda has also confirmed that a new sporty-looking variant, Kylaq Sportline, will also join the lineup by September 2026.
Skoda Classic+ and Presitge+ Variants: Price
The Skoda Classic+ is priced at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission variant and Rs 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic transmission trim.
The latest Prestige+ variant costs Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission model and Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic transmission variant.
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Manual Transmission
|Automatic Transmission
|Classic
|Rs 7.59 lakh
|-
|Classic+
|Rs 8.25 lakh
|Rs 9.25 lakh
|Signature
|Rs 9.43 lakh
|Rs 10.43 lakh
|Signature+
|Rs 10.77 lakh
|Rs 11.77 lakh
|Prestige
|Rs 11.75 lakh
|Rs 12.75 lakh
|Prestige+
|Rs 11.99 lakh
|Rs 12.99 lakh
Skoda Classic+, Prestige+, and Signature variants: What’s new?
The Skoda Kylaq Classic+ variant, which sits above the Classic trim, includes features such as a single-pane sunroof, auto-dimming Inner Rear View Mirror (IRVM), rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, 4-speaker audio system, and 16-inch steel wheels with cover. Apart from this rest of the feature list remains the same as the Kylaq Classic variant.
The Skoda Kylaq Signature and Signature+ trims receive paddle shifters (for automatic transmission models) and a rear wiper and washer.
The Skoda Kylaq Prestige+ variant comes with six-way powered and ventilated seats for both driver and front passenger. Besides this rest of the features remain the same as the Prestige variant.
|Variant
|Features
|Classic+
|(Additon over Classic variant features)
|Signature and Signature+
|Prestige+
|Six-way powered and ventilated seats for both driver and front passenger.
Skoda Kylaq: Specifications
Mechanically, the Skoda Kylaq remains the same. It comes equipped with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol (TSI) engine, which produces a power output of 113.98 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, depending on the variant.