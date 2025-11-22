ETV Bharat / technology

Skoda Completes Domestic Production Of 20 Lakh Units Milestone In India

The Skoda Octavia was the first car from the Czech brand to be introduced in 2001. ( Image Credit: Skoda Auto )

On this occasion, Piyush Arora, CEO and Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “Every milestone we achieve in India reflects our strong belief in the country's potential – not just as a market, but as a driving force in the future of mobility. The 2 million mark is the outcome of consistent investment in people, technology and local capability. It also speaks to the exceptional trust Indian customers place in our six brands.”

Hyderabad: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), the Indian division of the Volkswagen Group, has achieved a milestone of producing over 20 lakh (2 million) cars locally in India. This achievement becomes more significant as the Czech automaker completes 25 years in the country. The Volkswagen Group marked its Indian presence by introducing the Skoda Octavia in 2001. It established its first manufacturing plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly known as Aurangabad), Maharashtra.

In India, the Czech automaker currently manufactures several models under the Skoda, Volkswagen, and Audi brands, spread across its manufacturing plants in Chakan and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The milestone of locally producing 20 lakh units in India was achieved by selling over 5 lakh (500,000) units under the company’s INDIA 2.0 strategy featuring the Skoda Kylaq, Skoda Kushaq, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun, and Volkswagen Tiguan. The car maker also mentioned that among the total 20 lakh units sold in the country, the last 5 lakh units were produced in the last 3.5 years.

The INDIA 2.0 strategy was aimed at reviving the sales of both Skoda and Volkswagen vehicles in the country. Volkswagen Group recorded its best-ever annual sales in 2022, after the launch of the Skoda Slavia and Kushaq in India. Additionally, the company is now on track to set a new record in 2025.

The Czech automaker is just two months away from the end of 2025 and has already surpassed the 2022 sales numbers in the country. This boost in sales numbers was driven by a strong demand for the Skoda’s subcompact SUV, Kylaq, launched earlier this year. In terms of exports, the SAVWIPL has surpassed 7 lakh (700,000) units.