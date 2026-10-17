ETV Bharat / technology

Skies Open For Life-Saving Drones: Trial Run For Drone Ambulance By Chennai Institute Next Year

Chennai: The trial run for the ‘drone ambulance’ developed by the Dr Kalam Advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Research Centre in Chennai will take place in January next year.

According to Senthilkumar, Director of the Aerospace Research Centre at Anna University, the Dr Kalam Advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Research Centre was established in 2019 with financial support from the Government of Tamil Nadu to advance drone technology.

Building on this, the Government of Tamil Nadu, in collaboration with the Dr Kalam Advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Research Centre, established the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Corporation (TNUAVC) in 2022 to further advance drone technology and adapt it for diverse sectors. The Aerospace Research Centre operates within the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) campus of Anna University in Chromepet, Chennai and conducts a wide range of research in the field of aerospace.

In a development set to revolutionise the medical sector, a "drone ambulance" capable of carrying a payload of 250 kilograms has been developed at this centre. Andhra Pradesh state government joined this project earlier this year.

Designed to bypass traffic congestion, this drone ambulance has the capacity to transport two people. It is capable of flying at speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, at altitudes ranging from 1,000 to 1,200 feet, for a duration of up to 90 minutes.

This enables the rapid rescue and transport of individuals in emergency situations to a hospital. The drone ambulance is specifically engineered to reach locations that are inaccessible via ground transportation.