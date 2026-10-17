Skies Open For Life-Saving Drones: Trial Run For Drone Ambulance By Chennai Institute Next Year
The drone is capable of flying at speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, at altitudes ranging from 1,000 to 1,200 feet.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 9:24 AM IST
Chennai: The trial run for the ‘drone ambulance’ developed by the Dr Kalam Advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Research Centre in Chennai will take place in January next year.
According to Senthilkumar, Director of the Aerospace Research Centre at Anna University, the Dr Kalam Advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Research Centre was established in 2019 with financial support from the Government of Tamil Nadu to advance drone technology.
Building on this, the Government of Tamil Nadu, in collaboration with the Dr Kalam Advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Research Centre, established the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Corporation (TNUAVC) in 2022 to further advance drone technology and adapt it for diverse sectors. The Aerospace Research Centre operates within the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) campus of Anna University in Chromepet, Chennai and conducts a wide range of research in the field of aerospace.
In a development set to revolutionise the medical sector, a "drone ambulance" capable of carrying a payload of 250 kilograms has been developed at this centre. Andhra Pradesh state government joined this project earlier this year.
Designed to bypass traffic congestion, this drone ambulance has the capacity to transport two people. It is capable of flying at speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, at altitudes ranging from 1,000 to 1,200 feet, for a duration of up to 90 minutes.
This enables the rapid rescue and transport of individuals in emergency situations to a hospital. The drone ambulance is specifically engineered to reach locations that are inaccessible via ground transportation.
"This drone ambulance is designed to land on rooftops and open grounds. Work is currently underway to increase its capacity so that medical personnel can accompany patients," Senthilkumar said. He added that the design phase for this initiative has now reached its final stages.
The primary objective is to provide medical services during emergencies, bypassing traffic congestion. Furthermore, efforts are being made to use drones to transport small quantities of medical supplies over distances of approximately 400 kilometres.
Accordingly, a test flight of the drone ambulance is scheduled for next January at the Kanadukathan airstrip in Karaikudi. Preparations for this are currently in progress," he said.
The Dr Kalam Advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Research Centre also develops drones tailored for various needs, including mapping, surveillance, disaster management, agriculture, manufacturing, and defence. The facility manufactures drones designed for a variety of tasks, including spraying pesticides on agricultural land, rescuing individuals trapped in dense forests, monitoring wildlife, transporting essential supplies, and providing real-time situational awareness for rescue operations in disaster-stricken areas that are otherwise inaccessible to humans.
In 2021, it became the first facility in India to receive authorisation from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to provide training for drone pilots.
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