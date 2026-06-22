ETV Bharat / technology

SK Hynix Beats Samsung Electronics In Market Cap For 1st Time

This photo provided by SK hynix Inc. on Feb. 1, 2021, shows the company's M16 fab in Icheon, south of Seoul ( Yonhap/IANS )

Seoul: Chip major SK hynix has surpassed Samsung Electronics in terms of market capitalisation for the first time, the bourse operator said on Monday. The market capitalisation of SK hynix reached 2,091 trillion won ($1,358 billion) at 12:42 p.m., surpassing Samsung Electronics' 2,090 trillion won, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX), reports Yonhap news agency.

It marked the first time that Samsung Electronics has given up its throne on the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) since steadfastly remaining at the top since 2000. It first ranked No. 1 in terms of market capitalisation in 1999. Shares of SK hynix rose 6.15 per cent to 2,934,000 won, while Samsung Electronics moved up 0.99 per cent to 357,500 won.

Meanwhile, SK hynix said last week it has begun shipping samples of its latest high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chip, the 12-layer HBM4E, to major global customers, marking another step in the race to supply next-generation memory for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. "The company was able to deliver samples of the 12-stack HBM4E on schedule thanks to its advanced HBM development and production expertise for HBM," SK hynix said.