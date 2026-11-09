ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Reportedly Plans To Make Siri AI An Autonomous Agent And Change How It Builds iOS 28

Hyderabad: Apple plans to turn Siri AI into an "autonomous agent" that can take actions for users. According to the latest edition of the weekly newsletter Power On by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company is also said to be changing how it builds iOS 28 and iPadOS 28. He says John Ternus, Apple's new CEO, wants Siri AI to work more like rival Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents. These include OpenAI's Dots, Meta's Muse, and Grok from Elon Musk's SpaceXAI.

Apple reintroduced Siri AI at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June this year. It later arrived on compatible devices with the iOS 27 update. The launch came more than two years after Apple first promised a revamped, AI-powered Siri.

Today's Siri AI can handle basic tasks. It can draft emails and messages, and set reminders and calendar events. It can take some actions inside third-party apps, and a few more inside Apple's own apps.

Apple recently released the iOS 27.3 beta, which adds "advanced in-app actions" for Siri AI. Even so, the assistant still lacks many features offered by Dots, Muse and Grok.

What are AI agents?

OpenAI, Meta, and other AI labs describe their agents as an "AI companion". It runs in the background and acts for the user when needed. Users can hand over repeated and dull tasks to it.

Dots and Muse can also watch different platforms for changes and alert users when something changes. They can give summaries of important work updates through connected apps and platforms.

Dots and Muse can also watch different platforms for changes and alert users when something changes. They can give summaries of important work updates through connected apps and platforms.