Simple Energy Launched Ultra Electric Scooter With 400km Range, 6.5kWh Battery In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Simple Ultra is the fourth electric scooter in the EV startup’s Gen 2 portfolio, which includes the Simple One and Simple OneS electric scooters.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Simple Energy, has launched the Ultra electric scooter in India. It features a 6.5kWh battery pack, an IDC-claimed 400 km range, a top-speed of 115 kmph, a host of advanced features, including four-level traction control and multiple riding modes such as Eco X, Eco, Ride, Air, Sonic, and Sonic X. The Simple Ultra is the fourth new two-wheeler, which is introduced as part of the company’s Gen 2 portfolio. With the launch of this electric scooter, Simple aims to offer its customers a high-performance electric scooter with a good range.
Simple Ultra: Price, warranty, and network expansion
The Simple Ultra starts at Rs 2,34,999 (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the new electric two-wheeler have started. Simple Energy is offering a 3-year/30,000 km standard warranty along with extended options, which include 5 years/50,000 km (battery + motor) and 8 years/80,000 km (extended plan). The company also offers a 3-year/20,000 km warranty on the portable charger.
In terms of the retail network, Simple Energy currently has close to 70 touchpoints across India, including cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Patna, Goa, and more. In addition, the company plans to expand its retail network to cities like Nagpur, Ranchi, and Bhubaneswar in the coming months.
In India, the Simple Ultra will compete against other electric scooters like the Ather 450 Apex, Ola S1 Pro, TVS X, and Suzuki e-Access.
Simple Ultra: Battery pack, charging, and performance
The Simple Ultra features a 6.5 kWh battery pack with a dual battery setup, which includes 5kWh and 1.5kWh. It has a claimed IDC range of 400 km, a top speed of 115 kmph, and goes from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.77 seconds, making it one of the longest-range and fastest electric scooters currently sold in India. The battery has an IP67 dust and water resistance.
It supports fast charging, which can charge the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in 2 hours and 15 minutes. The Ultra also supports standard house charging with a 750W portable home charger. It carries a PMSM electric motor, which produces a peak power output of 11.80 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque.
Simple Ultra: Features
The Simple Ultra features a dashboard with a 7-inch TFT touchscreen LCD display, which is powered by a 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It runs on SimpleOS based on Android 12. It includes Bluetooth connectivity, call and music controls, in-built Map My India navigation support, Message Alerts, and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. In addition, the electric scooter also includes cruise control (20-80 kmph), parking assist (reverse mode), hill hold (super hold), Guide-me-home lights, Drop-safe feature (turns off power in case of fall), and theft and tow alerts. The dashboard has an IP65 dust and water resistance.
Simple Ultra: Specifications
The Simple Ultra is built on a steel tubular chassis, coupled with telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock setup. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes at the front and rear, along with the Combined Braking System (CBS). It has a 300mm water wading capacity, a 172mm ground clearance, and 139 kg of kerb weight. The electric scooter has a boot space of 26 litres.