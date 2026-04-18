ETV Bharat / technology

Simple Energy Launched Ultra Electric Scooter With 400km Range, 6.5kWh Battery In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Simple Energy, has launched the Ultra electric scooter in India. It features a 6.5kWh battery pack, an IDC-claimed 400 km range, a top-speed of 115 kmph, a host of advanced features, including four-level traction control and multiple riding modes such as Eco X, Eco, Ride, Air, Sonic, and Sonic X. The Simple Ultra is the fourth new two-wheeler, which is introduced as part of the company’s Gen 2 portfolio. With the launch of this electric scooter, Simple aims to offer its customers a high-performance electric scooter with a good range.

Simple Ultra: Price, warranty, and network expansion

The Simple Ultra starts at Rs 2,34,999 (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the new electric two-wheeler have started. Simple Energy is offering a 3-year/30,000 km standard warranty along with extended options, which include 5 years/50,000 km (battery + motor) and 8 years/80,000 km (extended plan). The company also offers a 3-year/20,000 km warranty on the portable charger.

In terms of the retail network, Simple Energy currently has close to 70 touchpoints across India, including cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Patna, Goa, and more. In addition, the company plans to expand its retail network to cities like Nagpur, Ranchi, and Bhubaneswar in the coming months.

In India, the Simple Ultra will compete against other electric scooters like the Ather 450 Apex, Ola S1 Pro, TVS X, and Suzuki e-Access.