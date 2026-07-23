ETV Bharat / technology

Simple Energy To Launch First Family Electric Scooter On September 2

Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based EV maker Simple Energy has announced it will unveil its first family electric scooter on September 2, 2026, marking its entry into India's largest scooter segment. The company says the new model has been designed for everyday riders and families, while retaining the engineering-led approach behind its existing performance scooters.

The upcoming scooter will broaden Simple Energy's product range beyond its current premium, performance-focused offerings, as the company aims to reach a much wider customer base.

What to expect?

Simple Energy has not yet revealed technical specifications or the name of the new scooter. However, the company says it has been developed from the ground up through years of in-house research and engineering, combining practicality, advanced technology and thoughtful design for daily commuting.

The company also pointed to its investments in proprietary software and vehicle technology, including becoming the first Indian manufacturer to commercially produce electric motors free of heavy rare earth elements.

Unlike the performance-oriented Simple One and Simple Ultra models, the new scooter is expected to prioritise comfort, practicality and ease of use, making it better suited to families and urban commuters.