Simple Energy To Launch First Family Electric Scooter On September 2
Simple Energy will unveil its first family-focused electric scooter on September 2, marking its entry into India's mass-market scooter segment.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based EV maker Simple Energy has announced it will unveil its first family electric scooter on September 2, 2026, marking its entry into India's largest scooter segment. The company says the new model has been designed for everyday riders and families, while retaining the engineering-led approach behind its existing performance scooters.
The upcoming scooter will broaden Simple Energy's product range beyond its current premium, performance-focused offerings, as the company aims to reach a much wider customer base.
What to expect?
Simple Energy has not yet revealed technical specifications or the name of the new scooter. However, the company says it has been developed from the ground up through years of in-house research and engineering, combining practicality, advanced technology and thoughtful design for daily commuting.
The company also pointed to its investments in proprietary software and vehicle technology, including becoming the first Indian manufacturer to commercially produce electric motors free of heavy rare earth elements.
Unlike the performance-oriented Simple One and Simple Ultra models, the new scooter is expected to prioritise comfort, practicality and ease of use, making it better suited to families and urban commuters.
Simple Energy's lineup will grow
The family scooter will join Simple Energy's expanding range, which recently added the Simple Ultra as its flagship model. The Simple Ultra uses a 6.5 kWh battery pack with a claimed Indian Driving Cycle (IDC)-certified range of 400 km, currently the longest range offered by any electric scooter in India.
The Simple Ultra also has a claimed top speed of 115 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.77 seconds. It comes equipped with a seven-inch TFT display and traction control with four selectable levels, among other features.
Simple Energy says the engineering knowledge gained from its premium models will now be adapted for a more affordable, family-oriented scooter, potentially bringing advanced technology to a wider set of buyers.
Simple Energy currently sells three models: the Simple One Gen 2, Simple One S Gen 2, and Simple Ultra. The Simple One Gen 2 is available in two variants, with claimed IDC ranges of 236 km and 265 km, priced from Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Simple One S Gen 2 offers a claimed IDC range of 190 km and is priced at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom).