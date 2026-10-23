ETV Bharat / technology

SIM-Binding Rule Takes Effect From January 2027: WhatsApp And Telegram Will Need An Active Registered SIM

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Hyderabad: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued clear orders for messaging and communication apps. From January 1, 2027, apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram must follow SIM-binding rules. This means a user's account must be linked to an active SIM card with their registered Indian mobile number. If the linked SIM is not in the phone, these apps will not work.

The aim is to stop cyber fraud and keep the digital system safe. The rule may change how people use these apps. Until now, many people have used WhatsApp and Telegram on phones that do not hold the SIM of that number. From the next year, they will no longer be able to do so.

Order and deadline DoT issued the order on November 28, 2025 under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules 2024. The government made it public on December 1, 2025 through a Press Information Bureau release. Apps were first given 90 days. After industry requests, the deadline was extended to December 31, 2026. From January 2027, all apps must follow the rules. The order names eight app: WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Arattai, ShareChat, Josh, JioChat, and Signal. The rules apply to all app-based communication services that use an Indian mobile number to identify users or provide a service. How SIM binding will work? With SIM binding, a messaging ap will stay linked only to the active SIM that holds the registered number. If the SIM is taken out of the phone or switched off, the app will stop working. To follow the rule, service providers will have to take new steps, such as blocking account access once the SIM is removed or deactivated. Also Read: Misuse Of SIMs May Attract Up To 3 Years’ Imprisonment And Rs 50 Lakh Fine, Warns DoT