ETV Bharat / technology

Signal Blocks Screenshots To Stop AI Agents Reading Private Chats

Hyderabad: Signal, the encrypted messaging service, said on Friday that it will restrict screenshots on phones to stop AI agents from reading private chats. According to a blog post shared by the company's president, Meredith Whittaker, the tech industry's rush to put AI into everyday devices is making it harder to keep users' messages safe.

It admitted that its new protections are "incomplete" and urged tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft to give app makers better tools to keep AI agents away from sensitive data.

Signal did something similar last year, when it stopped Microsoft's Recall features from taking screenshots on Windows. However, it said it cannot offer the same protection reliably on Apple's macOS.

The new screenshot blocks will be switched on by default. When Signal spots an attempt to take a screenshot, or an AI assistant trying to view the screen, users will see a pop-up message. Depending on the device, they can choose to turn the block off.

The company is most concerned about AI tools built directly into operating systems, such as Apple's Siri AI and Google's Gemini Intelligence. As these tools sit deep inside a device, they are harder to block.

Signal users can block Siri AI on iPhone and restrict it from taking screenshots. (Image Credit: Signal)

Signal explained that the operating system controls the space where every app must run. In its blog post, it said AI agents are making that space more hostile to privacy and described the situation as an existential threat to its mission.

AI agents are expected to be the next big step in technology. They can look across different apps, answer emails, book appointments, and even make online purchases autonomously, without human intervention. However, to do this, AI agents require wide access to what is on a person's screen. This access can slip past the safeguards that apps like Signal build for themselves.

What Signal wants?

Signal said app developers should have a simple way to opt out of AI processing altogether. It named screen reading, notifications and access to files as key areas. It also asked tech giants to share more details on how their agents work, so developers can see what data is being taken and adjust their apps.