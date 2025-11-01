ETV Bharat / technology

SiCSem Starts Work To Build Country's First End-To-End Chip Production Project In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Power electronics chip company SiCSem performed a groundbreaking ceremony here on Saturday for setting up the country's first end-to-end silicon carbide semiconductor production plant, entailing an investment of about Rs 2,000 crore.

The integrated facility, expected to be operational by 2027-28, will have a capacity of processing 60,000 SiC wafers annually and packaging about 9.6 crore units.

"Our dream of bringing advanced technology to Odisha is coming true today, and our special focus is on enabling a seamless integration of industry and academia.

"In this regard, we are partnering with IIT Bhubaneswar for a semiconductor research lab. I recently had the honour of approving Rs 4.95 crore from the MPLAD for establishing the NaMo Semiconductor Lab," Union IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on the occasion through a video message.

Silicon carbide chips are used for handling high voltage applications in products like renewable energy, electric vehicles, power inverters, etc.

The minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the electronics industry has grown six times in the last 11 years, and India's electronics export increased eight times in 12 years.