'Shut Down Malls To Prevent Theft': Telegram Hits Back Against India's One-Week Ban
India's temporary ban on Telegram over NEET exam leaks drew sharp criticism from CEO Pavel Durov and digital rights groups, citing disproportionate impact on users.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: Telegram Messenger Inc. CEO Pavel Durov has expressed dissatisfaction with the Indian government’s one-week ban on the messaging app, imposed to curb its alleged “organised use by cheating rackets” seeking to defraud candidates during the NEET re-examination.
He argued that the ban unfairly impacts over 150 million regular users of Telegram instead of punishing the insider who leaked the exam materials. He also said that the ban has not stopped anything, as the leaks simply shifted to other apps.
In a post on X, Telegram Messenger sharply criticised the ban, likening it to shutting down malls to prevent theft or closing roads because a driver was speeding up. "You should also shut down all the shopping malls since there might be a theft in one of them. And close the roads because I heard someone was speeding," it said.
You should also shut down all the shopping malls since there might be a theft in one of them. And close the roads because I heard someone was speeding.— Telegram Messenger (@telegram) June 16, 2026
The argument resonates with the statement issued by Internet Freedom Foundation (IIF), which called the Telegram ban a band-aid solution and said that it is a disproportionate answer to exam fraud.
Statement : Shutting down Telegram is a band aid solution and is a disproportionate answer to exam fraud— Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) June 16, 2026
The Internet Freedom Foundation objects to the directions announced today in the National Testing Agency's press release on action against the Telegram platform. On the NTA's… pic.twitter.com/xlpzjcZEnC
One user, however, called out the analogy, arguing that while malls do not let known thieves operate openly, Telegram fails to timely stop public scams, leaks, and hate channels on its platform. Replying to the post, Telegram Messenger presented a counter and highlighted CEO Durov's message about the platform's active approach to stop misuse:
"We've done a lot to help fix the problem — even though its source is not Telegram. Over the past few weeks, we removed hundreds of channels sharing leaked exam materials and related scams in India."
The messaging application further added that malls stop crimes when they are aware, so does Telegram. "No matter how actively anyone polices, misuse happens," it said.
Try harder. Malls stop crimes when they are aware – so does Telegram. No matter how actively anyone polices, misuse happens. pic.twitter.com/2XW5Cg7y5W— Telegram Messenger (@telegram) June 16, 2026
The Backdate Edit Issue
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday temporarily restricted access to the Telegram messaging application in India until June 22, 2026, following recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA) ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21. In a separate order, the ministry also ordered the platform to disable its message-editing feature for existing messages until June 30.
NTA alleges that the editing feature can be used to make fake leak videos. Telegram allows users to edit messages up to 48 hours after they are sent. Bad actors use the feature to replace a sent PDF file with a new one while the message keeps showing the initial timestamp. This, in effect, gives the impression of a leak.
To highlight the misuse of the edit feature on Telegram, NTA shared a video of Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Member, National Security Advisory Board, where he talked about the trick.
In this follow-up, Prof. V. Kamakoti (Director, @iitmadras and Member, National Security Advisory Board) demonstrates the Telegram trick live.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 16, 2026
A student sends "pdf1.pdf" at 3:39 PM. A minute later, the message is edited — the file is silently replaced with "pdf2.pdf". The… pic.twitter.com/dW7xzS7ebF
Notably, applications like WhatsApp also allow users to edit sent messages, but they neither allow you to change the file nor the caption attached to it. Telegram, on the other hand, allows users to edit messages and replace documents as well. However, the application does show an "edited" sign and the "edit time" right next to the message.
@NTA_Exams @iitmadras— Prathamesh (@Prathameshv45) June 16, 2026
I tried the " vulnerability" you were talking about in the video.
it seems like there is a clear indication of edited message with the timestamp.
please clarify. pic.twitter.com/lLCMR8iwXu
In his statement, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov also said that they are making the "edited" label more visible to prevent backdating scams.