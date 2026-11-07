'Nature's Very Own Firework': Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Video Of Earth Dotted With Lightning From Space
Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has shared a video from space showing lightning flashing across Earth. He called it nature's own fireworks, ahead of Diwali celebrations.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has shared a video of lightning flashing across Earth, filmed from space, just ahead of Diwali. He described the sight as "nature's very own fireworks". The clip has since gone viral on social media and drawn warm reactions from users.
Shukla posted the video on his social media handles (X and Instagram). He said Diwali is his favourite festival, and that its lights, sparkle and fireworks have always filled him with wonder and joy.
What did he see from space?
Shukla said he could not help noticing flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from orbit, he said they reminded him of fireworks made by nature itself.
Diwali has always held a special place in my heart and has been my favourite festival for as long as I can remember. There is something about the magic of lights, the sparkle and the fireworks that fills me with a sense of wonder and joy. While in space, I captured this video and couldn’t help noticing the flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from space, they reminded me of nature’s very own fireworks — a beautiful, unexpected reminder that the universe has its own way of celebrating light. It felt particularly special to come across this sight, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting day to share it. Wishing all my friends and their families a very Happy Dhanteras. May this festive season fill your homes and hearts with light, happiness, good health and prosperity. #shux #space #shubhanshushukla #india #axiom4— Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) November 6, 2026
In his post, he called the view "a beautiful and unexpected reminder that the universe has its own way of celebrating light." He added that it felt special to come across this sight, and that he could not think of a better day to share it.
A festive message
Shukla also used the post to send his wishes for the festive season. He wished his friends and their families a very "Happy Dhanteras." He hoped the season would fill their homes and hearts with light, happiness, good health, and prosperity.
@gagan_shux Hi Brother, What a beautiful way to connect the magic of Diwali with nature’s own fireworks. A truly special sight from space! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Dhanteras ✨🪔— The Universe (@TheUniverse_CBS) November 6, 2026
The video has drawn a wave of reactions online. One user said, "What a beautiful way to connect the magic of Diwali with nature’s own fireworks.
A truly special sight from space! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Dhanteras".
Another user called the video wonderful and thanked Shukla for sharing a "beautiful masterpiece" from his space recordings. A third user said Diwali's more about "people's positivity during the festival" that makes them happy.
@gagan_shux Wonderful it is, truly.... Thanks for Sharing this beautiful masterpiece of your recordings from space. Happy Dhanteras to you, please convey my diwali wishes to your parents, Kamna didi and little Kiash 💐🙏— Amol Karmalkar (@karmalkaramol) November 6, 2026
When was this shot?
Shukla filmed the video during his time on the International Space Station (ISS).
He launched into space along with three other astronauts for a maiden 18-day flight aboard the Axiom-4 mission in June 2025, where he was the Group Captain.
Shukla is the first Indian astronaut to travel to the ISS, and the second Indian to travel to space — Rakesh Sharma was the first. He landed on the space station on June 26, 2026.
Shukla
@gagan_shux Diwali indeed is special. For me it's more about people's positivity during the festival that make me happy. Firecrackers on the other hand is something that I avoid. Happy Diwali!!— Advait More (@AdvaitMore0) November 6, 2026
The Axiom-4 mission was led by NASA's veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson. Crew members also included Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, who were the mission specialists.
The mission was conducted to conduct experiments on food and space nutrition. They aimed to improve the understanding of sustainable life-support systems, crucial for long-duration space missions.
The mission also studied the effects of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae.