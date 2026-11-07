ETV Bharat / technology

'Nature's Very Own Firework': Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Video Of Earth Dotted With Lightning From Space

The video was recorded when Shukla was on the International Space Station during the Axiom-4 mission. ( Image Credit: X/@gagan_shux and IANS )

Hyderabad: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has shared a video of lightning flashing across Earth, filmed from space, just ahead of Diwali. He described the sight as "nature's very own fireworks". The clip has since gone viral on social media and drawn warm reactions from users.

Shukla posted the video on his social media handles (X and Instagram). He said Diwali is his favourite festival, and that its lights, sparkle and fireworks have always filled him with wonder and joy.

What did he see from space?

Shukla said he could not help noticing flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from orbit, he said they reminded him of fireworks made by nature itself.

In his post, he called the view "a beautiful and unexpected reminder that the universe has its own way of celebrating light." He added that it felt special to come across this sight, and that he could not think of a better day to share it.

A festive message

Shukla also used the post to send his wishes for the festive season. He wished his friends and their families a very "Happy Dhanteras." He hoped the season would fill their homes and hearts with light, happiness, good health, and prosperity.

The video has drawn a wave of reactions online. One user said, "What a beautiful way to connect the magic of Diwali with nature’s own fireworks.

A truly special sight from space! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Dhanteras".