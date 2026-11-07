ETV Bharat / technology

'Nature's Very Own Firework': Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Video Of Earth Dotted With Lightning From Space

Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has shared a video from space showing lightning flashing across Earth. He called it nature's own fireworks, ahead of Diwali celebrations.

shubhanshu-shukla-diwali-space-video-lightning-above-earth-axiom-4-space-isro-nasa
The video was recorded when Shukla was on the International Space Station during the Axiom-4 mission. (Image Credit: X/@gagan_shux and IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 7, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has shared a video of lightning flashing across Earth, filmed from space, just ahead of Diwali. He described the sight as "nature's very own fireworks". The clip has since gone viral on social media and drawn warm reactions from users.

Shukla posted the video on his social media handles (X and Instagram). He said Diwali is his favourite festival, and that its lights, sparkle and fireworks have always filled him with wonder and joy.

What did he see from space?

Shukla said he could not help noticing flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from orbit, he said they reminded him of fireworks made by nature itself.

In his post, he called the view "a beautiful and unexpected reminder that the universe has its own way of celebrating light." He added that it felt special to come across this sight, and that he could not think of a better day to share it.

A festive message

Shukla also used the post to send his wishes for the festive season. He wished his friends and their families a very "Happy Dhanteras." He hoped the season would fill their homes and hearts with light, happiness, good health, and prosperity.

The video has drawn a wave of reactions online. One user said, "What a beautiful way to connect the magic of Diwali with nature’s own fireworks.

A truly special sight from space! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Dhanteras".

Another user called the video wonderful and thanked Shukla for sharing a "beautiful masterpiece" from his space recordings. A third user said Diwali's more about "people's positivity during the festival" that makes them happy.

When was this shot?

Shukla filmed the video during his time on the International Space Station (ISS).

He launched into space along with three other astronauts for a maiden 18-day flight aboard the Axiom-4 mission in June 2025, where he was the Group Captain.

Shukla is the first Indian astronaut to travel to the ISS, and the second Indian to travel to space — Rakesh Sharma was the first. He landed on the space station on June 26, 2026.

Shukla

The Axiom-4 mission was led by NASA's veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson. Crew members also included Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, who were the mission specialists.

The mission was conducted to conduct experiments on food and space nutrition. They aimed to improve the understanding of sustainable life-support systems, crucial for long-duration space missions.

The mission also studied the effects of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae.

Also Read: Seeing Earth From Space Makes One Realise How Insignificant The Borders Are: Shubhanshu Shukla

TAGGED:

SHUBHANSHU SHUKLA
SHUKLA DIWALI SPACE VIDEO
NATURE VERY OWN FIREWORK
SHUBHANSHU SHUKLA DIWALI WISH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.