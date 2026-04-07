ETV Bharat / technology

Shot On iPhone... In Deep Space: How NASA Approved The iPhone 17 Pro Max For Artemis II Mission

Commander Reid Wiseman looks at the Earth from a window aboard the Orion spacecraft Integrity during the Artemis II mission en route to the moon on Thursday, April 2,` ( NASA )

Hyderabad: Earlier this week, NASA shared pictures of the Earth, taken by astronaut Reid Wiseman (Commander), looking at the Earth from a window aboard the Orion spacecraft, en route to the moon. The picture was accompanied by several shots of Earth and the lunar surface. The space agency confirmed that the pictures have been taken by an iPhone 17 Pro Max, which the Artemis II crew is using to document their journey. So far, astronauts in space have relied on professional gear like DSLRs to capture moments in space. However, this is the first time an iPhone has accompanied astronauts on a "crewed deep-space mission". Starting with the Crew-12 launch to the International Space Station (ISS) earlier this year, NASA allowed astronauts to take smartphones into space, allowing them to freely click pictures and record videos. The ongoing Artemis 2 mission allowed the consumer tech to fly way beyond and all the way around the Moon, on a journey which surpassed Apollo 13's human spaceflight distance record of 248,655 miles (over 4 lakh km) set in 1970.