Shot On iPhone... In Deep Space: How NASA Approved The iPhone 17 Pro Max For Artemis II Mission
NASA confirmed Artemis II astronauts used an iPhone 17 Pro Max for deep-space photography after the device passed strict safety testing.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Earlier this week, NASA shared pictures of the Earth, taken by astronaut Reid Wiseman (Commander), looking at the Earth from a window aboard the Orion spacecraft, en route to the moon. The picture was accompanied by several shots of Earth and the lunar surface. The space agency confirmed that the pictures have been taken by an iPhone 17 Pro Max, which the Artemis II crew is using to document their journey.
So far, astronauts in space have relied on professional gear like DSLRs to capture moments in space. However, this is the first time an iPhone has accompanied astronauts on a "crewed deep-space mission".
There are no words. pic.twitter.com/W7JRAN8JeJ— Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) April 5, 2026
Starting with the Crew-12 launch to the International Space Station (ISS) earlier this year, NASA allowed astronauts to take smartphones into space, allowing them to freely click pictures and record videos. The ongoing Artemis 2 mission allowed the consumer tech to fly way beyond and all the way around the Moon, on a journey which surpassed Apollo 13's human spaceflight distance record of 248,655 miles (over 4 lakh km) set in 1970.
This view just hits different 🌍— NASA (@NASA) April 4, 2026
@Astro_Christina and @astro_reid take a moment to look back at Earth as they continue deep into space toward the Moon. pic.twitter.com/NMDeLj256K
The permission to carry personal smartphones into space is still not a simple matter, as the gadget requires passing NASA's strict, multi-phase safety process to make sure the device doesn't become a hazard in microgravity. For instance, what if the phone's glass or sapphire lens shatters and poses a danger to astronauts' eyes, skin, and breathing?
Good morning, world! 🌎— NASA (@NASA) April 3, 2026
We have spectacular new high-resolution images of our home planet, all of us looking back through the Orion capsule window at our Artemis II astronauts as they continue their journey to the Moon. pic.twitter.com/QjxGfWiRcS
This is why NASA creates mitigation plans and tests gadgets before approving them for the mission. According to The New York Times, experts like Tobias Niederwieser from BioServe Space Technologies are in charge of evaluating the device for potential risks. The process reportedly involves the analysis of every material used in the device to account for hazardous scenarios, which range from floating shards from a shattered screen or lens, lithium battery stability under radiation and pressure changes, and off-gassing for toxic vapour release.
That's us! 🌍— NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) April 3, 2026
The Artemis II crew captured beautiful, high-resolution images of our home planet during their journey to the Moon. As @Astro_Christina put it: " you guys look great." pic.twitter.com/CkjDKGocip
To mitigate other hazardous scenarios, the phones were modified for "Space Mode", which includes a Permanent Airplane Mode to disable any possible interference with Orion's navigation. It also includes physical security measures by storing the phones in reinforced suit pockets during launch and secured with Velcro or specialised mounts inside the cabin to prevent them from becoming projectiles.
Sweet dreams, @NASAArtemis II crew.— NASA (@NASA) April 6, 2026
One last look at the Moon before flight day six and your epic lunar flyby, taking you farther into space than humans have EVER traveled. pic.twitter.com/roqklB0iGQ
Notably, the iPhone 17 Pro Max passed the test without any involvement from Apple. The same device was approved for the Crew-12 mission to the ISS in early 2026, making the device fully qualified for both in Earth orbit and deep space travel.