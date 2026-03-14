Server Farms, AI Data Centres In the Line of Fire In The Age Of Drone Warfare
As data centres become central to digital economies and military operations, attacks on them in future wars could disrupt both command systems and societies.
By Anubha Jain
Published : March 14, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
Bengaluru: Modern warfare is entering a phase where autonomous drones, cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) are no longer just supporting tools, but essential weapons and central targets in their own right. Among them, the cloud runs on data centres, which have physical addresses that can be hit by drones or precision strikes.
The result is a harsher, more vertical battlefield where dominance is measured not only in missiles and tanks, but also in code, computing power and the resilience of digital infrastructure.
From Operation Sindoor To War On Iran
India’s Operation Sindoor illustrates how militaries are redesigning campaigns around machine speed and precision, integrating unmanned systems and AI-enabled targeting to achieve high-value objectives with minimal human exposure.
The same technological logic is now reshaping conflicts beyond South Asia, where the battlefield is expanding from traditional military assets to the digital infrastructure that powers modern economies. Iran’s recent retaliation following US–Israeli strikes pushed this logic further by placing commercial cloud infrastructure in the line of fire.
According to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and multiple news reports, drones damaged two AWS data centres in the UAE and one in Bahrain among the first publicly acknowledged instances of hyperscale cloud facilities becoming physical military targets in an interstate conflict.
Experts say data centres are rapidly emerging as strategic assets and therefore vulnerable targets. As wars increasingly rely on drones and robotic systems, adversaries may seek to disable the command centres and cloud infrastructure that power them.
When Data Centres Become Targets
The Gulf attacks revealed a stark truth that when a major cloud region goes dark, the consequences ripple instantly into civilian life. Outages linked to the strikes disrupted banking services, aviation systems, logistics networks and stock market operations. Millions across Dubai and Abu Dhabi reportedly woke up unable to pay for taxis, order food or access banking apps. The attacks brought the realities of nearly 11 million people in the UAE.
Facilities that once functioned as invisible back-end utilities have suddenly become frontline critical infrastructure — comparable to power grids, oil refineries or telecom networks. India already classifies data centres hosting sensitive workloads as critical infrastructure. However, the Gulf incidents highlight a sobering reality: Legal designation alone cannot protect a server farm from long-range drones or precision-guided munitions.
How Vulnerable Are Global Cloud Systems?
Discussing the vulnerability of global cloud systems, like those operated by AWS, Microsoft, and Google, Renu Raman, Founder & CEO of Proximal Cloud, told ETV Bharat that cloud platforms should now be viewed alongside other critical infrastructure like power generation and telecommunications. “In periods of conflict, such infrastructure naturally becomes a strategic target,” she said.
Large cloud providers may attract particular attention, because they are perceived as strategic technology assets and may support digital capabilities relevant to both civilian and military operations. Strengthening resilience, redundancy and operational continuity will therefore become a major priority for the cloud industry, Raman added.
Digital Sovereignty In A Vertical World
This emerging battlespace is also reshaping the politics of digital sovereignty and globalisation. For decades, the Internet evolved as a horizontally interconnected system where data moved freely across borders. Today, countries are shifting toward a vertical model, seeking end-to-end control over the digital stack from semiconductor supply chains and AI models to submarine cables and domestic cloud regions.
Recent incidents have reportedly prompted hyperscale cloud companies to explore rerouting West Asia workloads to safer regions like India and Singapore, with geography and geopolitics increasingly shaping the global map of computing infrastructure.
Rethinking Cloud Architecture
On whether hyperscale infrastructure becoming a military target will reshape cloud architecture, Raman said economies of scale will continue to favour large, centralised facilities. However, she noted that the immediate response should focus on stronger protection measures and more deliberate geographic design, including greater separation between regions and availability zones. Highly distributed micro-compute networks could improve resilience, but they also introduce higher costs and operational complexity.
In regions facing greater conflict risk, resilience models may need to evolve to include additional distribution and redundancy.
How Should Countries Protect Their Data?
If data centres are now legitimate targets in modern conflict, protecting national data infrastructure requires a fundamentally new approach. Simple redundancy - maintaining multiple backups within the same metropolitan cluster - is no longer sufficient in an age of long-range precision strikes and drone swarms.
True resilience will require layered strategies including:
- mirrored data across multiple geographic regions and providers
- hardened or underground facilities
- dispersed micro data centre architectures
Equally important are peacetime agreements enabling cross-border failover mechanisms that allow essential services to continue functioning even during large-scale disruptions. Keeping backups in several facilities within the same region may reduce routine outages, but it still creates a single, easily targeted blast radius.
Strategic resilience will require geographic diversification and clear separation between civilian and military digital systems. Attacks on civilian cloud infrastructure should also be treated as violations under international law.
A New Strategic Reality
Abhay A. Pashilkar, Director of CSIR–National Aerospace Laboratories, told ETV Bharat that protecting India’s critical data infrastructure during high-intensity conflicts will require robust redundancy systems.
He noted that such infrastructure must be physically secured, potentially through hardened or underground facilities, and that, wherever possible, details about their locations should remain confidential.
Pashilkar also pointed out that in many ongoing conflicts, countries are increasingly ignoring the Geneva Conventions. In asymmetric warfare, weaker adversaries often resort to tactics like using civilian populations as human shields, while deliberately targeting energy networks and other critical infrastructure.
This makes protecting national digital systems even more complex. “The conventions of war need to be renewed and updated,” he said.
Human - AI Teaming and the New Ethics of War
AI is also moving rapidly from the laboratory into the battlefield. Reports suggest the US military recently used the AI model Claude, developed by Anthropic, through platforms built by Palantir Technologies in an operation targeting former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.
The development highlights how AIs are entering real-world planning and targeting chains. When asked how accountability should be defined when an AI-assisted decision causes civilian harm, Raman said AI-assisted systems may appear different from traditional software, but the principles of accountability remain the same. Like any software, large language models (LLMs) can have bugs, design flaws, or data limitations that may lead to unintended outcomes.
She noted that while LLMs may seem to generate decisions, their outputs depend on training data, model design, and the operational context in which they are used. And they still require human oversight. Therefore, accountability ultimately lies with the human actors involved, the organisations that design and build these models, and those that procure and deploy them. The owner or operator of the system remains responsible for its use and the consequences that follow.
The Space-Based Data Centre Idea
The rise of drone warfare may force governments and cloud companies to rethink where data centres are built. Siddharth Jena, founder and CEO of Akashalabdhi Space told ETV Bharat that the rapid spread of drone technology means governments must rethink how critical digital infrastructure is protected.
Speaking about how vulnerable large fixed infrastructures like data centres are to autonomous drone attacks, and what counter-measures countries should develop, he highlighted the following points:
Atmospheric Shielding: Ground-based data centres are increasingly vulnerable to cheap and precise drone swarms, making them easy targets. Placing infrastructure in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) creates a natural barrier, as drones and similar threats from Earth cannot reach assets in orbit.
Volumetric Scalability: Traditional space modules are small and heavy. New expandable designs can create much larger internal spaces — over 500 cubic metres — making it possible to host large server clusters while still keeping launches efficient.
Operational Independence: Space offers continuous solar energy and an effective way to dissipate heat. This reduces reliance on power grids and cooling systems on Earth, which can be disrupted or sabotaged.
Strategic Deterrence: Transitioning to orbit forces adversaries to escalate from deniable, low-level drone strikes to overt, state-level anti-satellite (ASAT) warfare — raising the geopolitical cost of aggression, he noted.