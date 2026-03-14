ETV Bharat / technology

Server Farms, AI Data Centres In the Line of Fire In The Age Of Drone Warfare

Bengaluru: Modern warfare is entering a phase where autonomous drones, cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) are no longer just supporting tools, but essential weapons and central targets in their own right. Among them, the cloud runs on data centres, which have physical addresses that can be hit by drones or precision strikes.

The result is a harsher, more vertical battlefield where dominance is measured not only in missiles and tanks, but also in code, computing power and the resilience of digital infrastructure.

From Operation Sindoor To War On Iran

India’s Operation Sindoor illustrates how militaries are redesigning campaigns around machine speed and precision, integrating unmanned systems and AI-enabled targeting to achieve high-value objectives with minimal human exposure.

The same technological logic is now reshaping conflicts beyond South Asia, where the battlefield is expanding from traditional military assets to the digital infrastructure that powers modern economies. Iran’s recent retaliation following US–Israeli strikes pushed this logic further by placing commercial cloud infrastructure in the line of fire.

According to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and multiple news reports, drones damaged two AWS data centres in the UAE and one in Bahrain among the first publicly acknowledged instances of hyperscale cloud facilities becoming physical military targets in an interstate conflict.

Experts say data centres are rapidly emerging as strategic assets and therefore vulnerable targets. As wars increasingly rely on drones and robotic systems, adversaries may seek to disable the command centres and cloud infrastructure that power them.

When Data Centres Become Targets

The Gulf attacks revealed a stark truth that when a major cloud region goes dark, the consequences ripple instantly into civilian life. Outages linked to the strikes disrupted banking services, aviation systems, logistics networks and stock market operations. Millions across Dubai and Abu Dhabi reportedly woke up unable to pay for taxis, order food or access banking apps. The attacks brought the realities of nearly 11 million people in the UAE.

Facilities that once functioned as invisible back-end utilities have suddenly become frontline critical infrastructure — comparable to power grids, oil refineries or telecom networks. India already classifies data centres hosting sensitive workloads as critical infrastructure. However, the Gulf incidents highlight a sobering reality: Legal designation alone cannot protect a server farm from long-range drones or precision-guided munitions.

How Vulnerable Are Global Cloud Systems?

Discussing the vulnerability of global cloud systems, like those operated by AWS, Microsoft, and Google, Renu Raman, Founder & CEO of Proximal Cloud, told ETV Bharat that cloud platforms should now be viewed alongside other critical infrastructure like power generation and telecommunications. “In periods of conflict, such infrastructure naturally becomes a strategic target,” she said.

Large cloud providers may attract particular attention, because they are perceived as strategic technology assets and may support digital capabilities relevant to both civilian and military operations. Strengthening resilience, redundancy and operational continuity will therefore become a major priority for the cloud industry, Raman added.

Digital Sovereignty In A Vertical World

This emerging battlespace is also reshaping the politics of digital sovereignty and globalisation. For decades, the Internet evolved as a horizontally interconnected system where data moved freely across borders. Today, countries are shifting toward a vertical model, seeking end-to-end control over the digital stack from semiconductor supply chains and AI models to submarine cables and domestic cloud regions.

Recent incidents have reportedly prompted hyperscale cloud companies to explore rerouting West Asia workloads to safer regions like India and Singapore, with geography and geopolitics increasingly shaping the global map of computing infrastructure.

Rethinking Cloud Architecture

On whether hyperscale infrastructure becoming a military target will reshape cloud architecture, Raman said economies of scale will continue to favour large, centralised facilities. However, she noted that the immediate response should focus on stronger protection measures and more deliberate geographic design, including greater separation between regions and availability zones. Highly distributed micro-compute networks could improve resilience, but they also introduce higher costs and operational complexity.

In regions facing greater conflict risk, resilience models may need to evolve to include additional distribution and redundancy.

How Should Countries Protect Their Data?