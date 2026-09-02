ETV Bharat / technology

Google Rolls Out 5 New Functions, Including An iPhone-Like Feature To Reduce Motion Sickness

Hyderabad: Google has rolled out its September Android Drop, bringing five new features designed to make everyday phone use simpler, safer, and more personal. The update focuses on helping people keep track of belongings, travel more comfortably, and stay connected with friends in new ways.

Gemini now remembers important items

One of the biggest additions is the ability to ask Gemini to remember where they placed important items, such as a passport or spare key. The location is then saved in Find Hub, so it can be found again later. Users can simply say something like, "Hey Google, remember in Find Hub that I put my passport in my bedroom drawer," and even attach a photo for reference. To find the item again, they can either ask Gemini directly or check the remembered items tab in Find Hub. This feature will work on Android 16 and above in countries where Gemini and Find Hub are already supported.

Reduce motion sickness during rides

For users who often feel unwell during car journeys, Google has introduced Motion Assist. This tool adds a subtle bubble overlay to the screen that moves in line with the vehicle, helping to close the gap between what the eye sees and how the body feels the motion. It can be set to switch on automatically. Users can add it to Quick Settings for easy access, and customise the bubble's shape, colour, and opacity. Motion Assist is available on phones running Android 17.