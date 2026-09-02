Google Rolls Out 5 New Functions, Including An iPhone-Like Feature To Reduce Motion Sickness
Google's September Android update lets Gemini remember where users put their things, eases motion sickness on journeys, and introduces chat themes to Messages.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has rolled out its September Android Drop, bringing five new features designed to make everyday phone use simpler, safer, and more personal. The update focuses on helping people keep track of belongings, travel more comfortably, and stay connected with friends in new ways.
Gemini now remembers important items
One of the biggest additions is the ability to ask Gemini to remember where they placed important items, such as a passport or spare key. The location is then saved in Find Hub, so it can be found again later. Users can simply say something like, "Hey Google, remember in Find Hub that I put my passport in my bedroom drawer," and even attach a photo for reference. To find the item again, they can either ask Gemini directly or check the remembered items tab in Find Hub. This feature will work on Android 16 and above in countries where Gemini and Find Hub are already supported.
With the latest @Android Drop, you’ll be able to:— Google (@Google) September 1, 2026
• Keep track of items in Find Hub that don't require tracker tags — just ask Gemini.
• Help reduce motion sickness in the passenger seat with Motion Assist, a subtle bubble overlay on your screen that moves with the vehicle.… pic.twitter.com/JhATecsSQ6
Reduce motion sickness during rides
For users who often feel unwell during car journeys, Google has introduced Motion Assist. This tool adds a subtle bubble overlay to the screen that moves in line with the vehicle, helping to close the gap between what the eye sees and how the body feels the motion. It can be set to switch on automatically. Users can add it to Quick Settings for easy access, and customise the bubble's shape, colour, and opacity. Motion Assist is available on phones running Android 17.
Understand things around using Guided Vision
The Guided Vision feature is aimed at supporting the blind and low-vision community. Built using Gemini Live, it allows users to share their phone camera to receive spoken descriptions of what is in front of them. This could include reading small print on food packaging, understanding a menu in a dimly lit restaurant, or recognising household items. If the camera is not pointed correctly, voice feedback will help the user reframe the shot or move it towards the right object. It can be accessed through Accessibility shortcuts, the TalkBack menu, or Gemini App Settings, and will soon roll out to phones running Android 9 and above in supported regions.
PSA for anyone who needs to hear this...— Android (@Android) September 1, 2026
Android has exciting new feature updates in our latest Drop! 😀 pic.twitter.com/NvJjJoVQtX
Google Keep Notes' integration in Messages
Google Messages is also getting an upgrade through integration with Google Keep. Users will now be able to create and edit shared notes, such as grocery lists or holiday plans, directly within a chat. Everyone in the conversation can view, edit, and add new ideas without needing to leave the Messages app. This feature can be accessed by tapping the plus (+) icon inside Google Messages. The rollout of this feature begins today.
Google Messages gets Chat themes
Google Messages now features Chat themes, enabling users to personalise conversations with custom backgrounds and colours. Users can choose a wallpaper or upload their own photo, with text bubbles automatically adjusting to match. Alternatively, colours can be changed separately to suit personal taste. For instance, a warm latte-inspired theme could suit a chat with a close friend, while a beach photo might set the tone for a group planning a holiday. The chat theme is available to use immediately.