SEMICON India 2026: Uttar Pradesh Offers Policy Incentives To Boost E-Waste Management
The initiative is aimed at encouraging investment in facilities for the proper management and processing of e-waste, reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : September 18, 2026 at 9:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government is extending incentives to eligible e-waste management companies as part of its efforts to promote electronics manufacturing and strengthen the state’s system for handling electronic waste.
Abhigyan Kumar Singh, a consultant in the Uttar Pradesh government, highlighted the state government’s initiative to tackle e-waste management in the state. “Under the policy, companies engaged in e-waste management and covered under the Centre's relevant policy framework can avail themselves of incentives provided by the Uttar Pradesh government,” he told ETV Bharat.
He said that the initiative was aimed at encouraging investment in facilities for the proper management and processing of e-waste and reducing the practice of electronic waste being dumped in an unregulated manner.
The broader focus is on preventing unregulated dumping and promoting a cleaner environment by ensuring that electronic waste generated in the state is properly regulated and managed rather than being dumped indiscriminately.
As electronic devices become increasingly common, the availability of an organised system for collecting, handling and processing discarded electronic equipment becomes important for ensuring that such waste is dealt with through appropriate channels.
Singh said that eligible e-waste companies investing in plant and machinery could receive a 15 per cent capital subsidy on the applicable investment. Companies that take loans for setting up their factories are also eligible for an interest subsidy of 5 per cent, as per the policy provisions explained by the consultant, he said.
“The government policy provides incentives regarding land and stamp duty. An eligible company purchasing land from an authority can receive a 25 per cent land rebate and 100 per cent exemption from stamp duty,” he added.
For companies operating from rented premises, the official said there was a benefit of up to Rs 25 lakh per year, along with a 50 per cent exemption from stamp duty.
Singh explained that the government also provides incentives for skill development and training of employees, according to him. Another component relates to electricity duty; eligible units receive a 50 per cent exemption in Paschimanchal, while units in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand receive a 100 per cent exemption for 10 years, subject to the applicable provisions of the policy.
For eligible employees governed by government EPF rules, the policy provides an EPF-related benefit of Rs 2,000 per employee for five years, subject to a maximum benefit of Rs 1 crore, he stated.
The incentives are intended to make investment in e-waste management facilities more viable and encourage companies to establish and operate organised waste-processing infrastructure in the state.
The UP government’s approach is therefore to encourage companies working in e-waste management by extending policy benefits to eligible units, thereby supporting the development of infrastructure for more systematic e-waste handling.
The policy has been in implementation for the last few years. The government is now seeking to promote awareness and encourage greater participation in the sector so that e-waste generated in the state can be handled through organised management systems and contribute to the broader objective of a cleaner environment.
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