ETV Bharat / technology

SEMICON India 2026: Uttar Pradesh Offers Policy Incentives To Boost E-Waste Management

Representational Image | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with dignitaries during the inauguration of SEMICON India 2024, at the India Expo Mart, in Greater Noida on Sep 11, 2024 ( File/ANI )

​New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government is extending incentives to eligible e-waste management companies as part of its efforts to promote electronics manufacturing and strengthen the state’s system for handling electronic waste.

Abhigyan Kumar Singh, a consultant in the Uttar Pradesh government, highlighted the state government’s initiative to tackle e-waste management in the state. “Under the policy, companies engaged in e-waste management and covered under the Centre's relevant policy framework can avail themselves of incentives provided by the Uttar Pradesh government,” he told ETV Bharat.

He said that the initiative was aimed at encouraging investment in facilities for the proper management and processing of e-waste and reducing the practice of electronic waste being dumped in an unregulated manner.

Representational Image | A group of visitors pose for a photograph during the first day of the SEMICON India 2026 exhibition at the Yashobhoomi convention center, in New Delhi on Sept 17, 2026 (ANI)

The broader focus is on preventing unregulated dumping and promoting a cleaner environment by ensuring that electronic waste generated in the state is properly regulated and managed rather than being dumped indiscriminately.

As electronic devices become increasingly common, the availability of an organised system for collecting, handling and processing discarded electronic equipment becomes important for ensuring that such waste is dealt with through appropriate channels.

Singh said that eligible e-waste companies investing in plant and machinery could receive a 15 per cent capital subsidy on the applicable investment. Companies that take loans for setting up their factories are also eligible for an interest subsidy of 5 per cent, as per the policy provisions explained by the consultant, he said.