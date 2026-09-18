ETV Bharat / technology

SEMICON India 2026: Smart Electricity Meters Help Control Power Consumption From Anywhere

New Delhi: One of the innovative ideas that caught the eyes of the visitors at the fifth edition of the SEMICON conference here is the smart electricity meters.

Smart meters are designed to make electricity usage more transparent while providing consumers with greater convenience and control.

Explaining the benefits of Smart Digital Meters, Shubham Bhardwaj, Production Manager at JPM, told ETV Bharat, “Smart Digital Meters offer multiple benefits to consumers. It is a kind of first meter. The meter records electricity consumption in real-time and automatically transmits the readings, enabling bills to be generated without the need for manual meter reading.”

SEMICON India 2026: Smart Electricity Meters Help Control Power Consumption From Anywhere (ETV Bharat)

Unlike conventional meters that depend on manual meter readings and associated field operations, the smart meter uses two-way wireless communication to transmit consumption data directly to digital portals used by the utility and distribution centres.

Bhardwaj further said that in case a consumer is going out of station at that time they can remotely switch off their electricity connection through an app installed on their mobile phone. The smart meter helps to prevent unnecessary electricity consumption.

“It also provides an additional safeguard in case a consumer forgets to switch off an electrical appliance before leaving, as the electricity supply can be disconnected remotely through the app,” he added.

Real-Time Meter Reading and Billing: