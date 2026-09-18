SEMICON India 2026: Smart Electricity Meters Help Control Power Consumption From Anywhere
Smart meters are designed to make electricity usage more transparent while providing consumers with greater convenience and control, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
New Delhi: One of the innovative ideas that caught the eyes of the visitors at the fifth edition of the SEMICON conference here is the smart electricity meters.
Smart meters are designed to make electricity usage more transparent while providing consumers with greater convenience and control.
Explaining the benefits of Smart Digital Meters, Shubham Bhardwaj, Production Manager at JPM, told ETV Bharat, “Smart Digital Meters offer multiple benefits to consumers. It is a kind of first meter. The meter records electricity consumption in real-time and automatically transmits the readings, enabling bills to be generated without the need for manual meter reading.”
Unlike conventional meters that depend on manual meter readings and associated field operations, the smart meter uses two-way wireless communication to transmit consumption data directly to digital portals used by the utility and distribution centres.
Bhardwaj further said that in case a consumer is going out of station at that time they can remotely switch off their electricity connection through an app installed on their mobile phone. The smart meter helps to prevent unnecessary electricity consumption.
“It also provides an additional safeguard in case a consumer forgets to switch off an electrical appliance before leaving, as the electricity supply can be disconnected remotely through the app,” he added.
Real-Time Meter Reading and Billing:
Meter readings are automatically uploaded to the relevant portals in real time, eliminating the need for personnel to visit consumers simply to record meter readings. This, according to Bhardwaj, enables electricity consumption data to be available digitally and supports timely bill generation.
For consumers, this means greater convenience and reduced dependence on manual processes. The system supports both prepaid and postpaid meters, allowing utilities to deploy it across different billing arrangements.
Protection Against Electricity Theft and Meter Tampering:
The smart meter is designed to identify meter-related problems and tampering events through the connected system. Since meter information is communicated to the utility's portal in real time, abnormalities can be detected and acted upon much faster than in a conventional manually read meter environment. This capability is intended to help utilities reduce electricity theft and meter tampering while improving the accuracy and reliability of consumption records.
Remote Consumer Control:
A significant consumer-facing feature is the ability to disconnect the connected electricity load remotely. Consumers can control the connection through their phone and disconnect the load when electricity is not required.
The meter also provides manual control through the meter's interface. When the disconnection function is activated, the meter disconnects the load connected through it. This gives consumers greater control over their electricity connection, particularly when a premises or connected load is not being used.
Because the meter continuously communicates information to the relevant portals, the system can address problems reported or detected without relying entirely on conventional manual meter-reading processes. The smart meter therefore becomes more than a device for measuring electricity.
The meters are manufactured and assembled in-house, including moulding, SMT (Surface-Mount Technology) and assembly operations, Bhardwaj added. The company also said it is collaborating with another organisation to develop the chipset used for the smart-metering solution. He also claimed that the company has supplied smart meters in Meghalaya, collaborated with private companies, sent samples to Delhi, and supplied meters to South Korea.
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