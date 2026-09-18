Semicon India 2026: India's Sovereign AI Leap And Navigating Cost, Control, Security
Rakesh Ramesh Rao Pimplikar, representing IMD India Private Limited said hardware localization means little if entire software, cloud and AI stack remain dependent on entities.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The push for a digital economy reached a fever pitch at Semicon India 2026, where industry leaders, policy architects and technologists converged to discuss the future of local hardware and software manufacturing.
Amidst discussions on semiconductor fabrication and indigenous chipsets, a parallel and equally vital conversation took stage- the urgent need for software and infrastructure sovereignty. Speaking at the marquee technology gathering Rakesh Ramesh Rao Pimplikar, representing IMD India Private Limited emphasized that hardware localization means little if the entire software, cloud and AI stack remain dependent on entities.
As enterprises and startups scale at an unprecedented velocity the lessons of digital independence have transformed from a theoretical preference into an absolute operational necessity.
The Dual Imperative: Deep Seek, Low‑Cost AI and Local Control
He said in industry notes and dialogues developers are increasingly caught between two competing pressures- the demand for hyper‑cheap, high‑performance artificial intelligence (such as leveraging cost‑efficient models like DeepSeek or building localized frameworks) and the risk of unexpected geopolitical or regulatory cut‑offs.
Pimplikar highlighted how platforms like Bharat Core and specialised offerings from tech majors like IBM are bridging the gap. He said by bringing cloud infrastructure data control plans and Indic language models onto domestic soil organisations can build full‑stack applications without exposing themselves to external vulnerabilities.
Real‑World Cost of Foreign Dependency: The Nayara Energy Warning
The conversation around sovereignty is far from abstract. A stark cautionary tale underscored during the event was the high‑profile July 2025 incident involving Nayara Energy, one of India’s leading energy suppliers operating crude oil processing facilities and retail petrol‑diesel outlets.
Nayara Energy had previously relied on foreign cloud services hosted in overseas regions. However due to shifts in European regulatory constraints and compliance frameworks the foreign cloud provider abruptly pulled the plug turning off all cloud services overnight without prior notice.
Despite Nayara adhering to all agreement clauses the sudden outage brought critical refinery and distribution operations to a temporary halt resulting in millions of dollars in potential losses. The incident served as a wake‑up call for India’s sector: relying on non‑sovereign, external cloud infrastructure introduces a single point of failure that can paralyse national supply chains in a matter of seconds.
Architecting a Sovereign Future
To counteract these vulnerabilities initiatives like Bharat Core are offering a catalog of pre‑built, India‑optimised services. Designed for speed, compliance and multi‑language support (spanning 22 official Indic languages) these tools allow enterprises to stitch together full‑stack applications in hours rather than months.
Furthermore state administrations such as the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have begun integrating these stacks to deploy citizen‑centric governance and agricultural models efficiently. By utilising optimised hardware requirements these frameworks drastically reduce GPU provisioning costs making cutting‑edge AI both secure.
As highlighted by Pimplikar, India’s transition into a global technology powerhouse hinges on building a unbreakable chain of custody from semiconductor chips at the hardware layer to sovereign cloud and AI models at the software layer. By choosing ecosystems, over fragile foreign dependencies Indian enterprises can safeguard their operations slash infrastructure costs and secure a truly independent digital future.
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