ETV Bharat / technology

Semicon India 2026: India's Sovereign AI Leap And Navigating Cost, Control, Security

New Delhi: The push for a digital economy reached a fever pitch at Semicon India 2026, where industry leaders, policy architects and technologists converged to discuss the future of local hardware and software manufacturing.



Amidst discussions on semiconductor fabrication and indigenous chipsets, a parallel and equally vital conversation took stage- the urgent need for software and infrastructure sovereignty. Speaking at the marquee technology gathering Rakesh Ramesh Rao Pimplikar, representing IMD India Private Limited emphasized that hardware localization means little if the entire software, cloud and AI stack remain dependent on entities.

As enterprises and startups scale at an unprecedented velocity the lessons of digital independence have transformed from a theoretical preference into an absolute operational necessity.



The Dual Imperative: Deep Seek, Low‑Cost AI and Local Control



He said in industry notes and dialogues developers are increasingly caught between two competing pressures- the demand for hyper‑cheap, high‑performance artificial intelligence (such as leveraging cost‑efficient models like DeepSeek or building localized frameworks) and the risk of unexpected geopolitical or regulatory cut‑offs.



Pimplikar highlighted how platforms like Bharat Core and specialised offerings from tech majors like IBM are bridging the gap. He said by bringing cloud infrastructure data control plans and Indic language models onto domestic soil organisations can build full‑stack applications without exposing themselves to external vulnerabilities.



Real‑World Cost of Foreign Dependency: The Nayara Energy Warning



The conversation around sovereignty is far from abstract. A stark cautionary tale underscored during the event was the high‑profile July 2025 incident involving Nayara Energy, one of India’s leading energy suppliers operating crude oil processing facilities and retail petrol‑diesel outlets.