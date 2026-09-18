ETV Bharat / technology

Semicon India 2026: India Has Potential To Become Semiconductor Hub, Says Navin Fluorine's Devavrata Mafatlal

New Delhi: India has the potential to emerge as a major hub for the semiconductor industry as global companies look at the country for expanding manufacturing facilities.



In an exclusive interview at Semicon India held in New Delhi, Devavrata Mafatlal, Business Director of Navin Fluorine told ETV Bharat, "The global industry is currently valued at billions of dollars and India has several factors that could attract companies looking to shift or establish manufacturing facilities in the country, including availability of land and a large pool of talented people."



Highlighting the potential, he said the semiconductor industry involves various different stages including chemicals, chip manufacturing and PCB manufacturing. According to him, the presence of multiple stages creates opportunities for companies of different sizes to participate in the growing semiconductor ecosystem. "It provides an opportunity to small, big, all types of companies to contribute to the big growing ecosystem", Mafatlal added.



The development of the semiconductor ecosystem could also create employment opportunities and contribute to India's GDP, he said. Referring to the ongoing Semicon India 2.0 strategy and the semiconductor event, he said the participation of companies from around the world reflects their growing interest in India's semiconductor opportunity.



“I think India would become a big hub,” Mafatlal said, while also acknowledging that the country has a long way to go and that the development of the semiconductor ecosystem is still at an early stage. He pointed towards incentives being provided by states for building fabs and manufacturing facilities for chip-making and semiconductors. These incentives, according to the executive, could contribute to the development of India's semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.



Mafatlal said there is a huge possibility that in a decade or so, India will be one of the biggest players in the space. For Navin Fluorine, the development of the semiconductor industry also represents an opportunity to build on its existing capabilities. The company is working on partnerships and relationships with others in the sector and is looking for new customers where its existing capabilities can be utilised.



At the same time, the company is taking a strategic approach towards potential new partnerships, adding that it was evaluating opportunities while building on its existing capabilities. Mafatlal said, "Our company's history of manufacturing such chemicals gives it a strong base from which to build further capabilities in the sector, adding that the company is looking to build on this position and become a leader."



Describing the potential impact of artificial intelligence on employment generation, he said AI would still require human involvement to verify the information it produces. Mafatlal said the expansion of semiconductor manufacturing under the Semicon India 2.0 strategy could create more employment opportunities rather than resulting in a loss of jobs.

"The combination of new manufacturing facilities, multiple stages in the semiconductor value chain and participation by companies of different sizes could provide opportunities for Indian businesses and workers as the country's semiconductor ecosystem develops," he said.

