ETV Bharat / technology

India's Semiconductor Push Gave Industry Solid Foundation: Sanjay Mehrotra

Visitors during the ‘SEMICON India 2025’ exhibition at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, Tuesday, September 02, 2025. ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra on Thursday said that India's semiconductor push gave the industry a solid foundation and that the nation moved from vision to execution. He was speaking at SEMICON India in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the SEMICON India 2026 exhibition and interacted with participants before inaugurating the event at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi.

The event, being held from September 17 to 19, will focus on industry engagement, policy direction and international partnerships. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the conference is being organised jointly by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), MeitY and global industry body SEMI under the theme "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem."

According to MeitY, the convention will gather over 600 exhibitors, including 300 international firms, across 15,000 square metres, alongside more than 150 speakers. The exhibition floor will feature six country pavilions and 12 state government pavilions, alongside dedicated segments for startups, student hackathons, and workforce development.

The event will also present an official review of manufacturing milestones. Under the Semicon India Programme, the Union government approved 12 semiconductor projects, with three approved units under Semicon 1.0 having commenced commercial production. The Union Cabinet has additionally approved the next phase, Semicon 2.0, structured around six core pillars.