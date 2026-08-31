ETV Bharat / technology

Semi Quantum Computer Being Set Up At Vijayawada Ahead Of Quantum Computing Ecosystem In Amaravati

Hyderabad: While steps are afoot to establish a quantum computing ecosystem in Amaravati, a ‘Coherent Ising Machine’ (CIM) is being set up at the State Data Centre in Vijayawada. This semi-quantum computer can quickly solve many complex problems that are not possible to address with the help of conventional computers.

Sources said that the CIM can be called a hybrid version of conventional and quantum computers. It works on the basis of an electric field produced by a group of photons. While quantum computers require a temperature in the minus to work, the CIM can function at room temperature.

It has been designed by a Bengaluru-based startup called Confluence and is scheduled to be installed at the State Data Centre on Monday in collaboration with an American company called Arohak. The cost of setting up this machine is Rs 2 crore.

It is learnt that the CIM can solve optimisation problems related to many fields. It can be effectively used in solving issues related to fields such as research on new drugs (drug discovery), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, logistics, supply chain optimisation, financial modelling, materials science and route planning.

Along with various organisations, professors from various educational institutions in the state who are partners in the Amaravati Quantum and AI Innovation Centre (AQIC) will also be provided with the opportunity to use this computer. Under the auspices of the Amaravati Quantum Mission, AQIC professors are currently working on algorithms related to 100 use cases that will be run on CIM.