Semi Quantum Computer Being Set Up At Vijayawada Ahead Of Quantum Computing Ecosystem In Amaravati
The Coherent Ising Machine, being set up can solve many complex problems that cannot be addressed with the help of conventional computers
Published : August 31, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: While steps are afoot to establish a quantum computing ecosystem in Amaravati, a ‘Coherent Ising Machine’ (CIM) is being set up at the State Data Centre in Vijayawada. This semi-quantum computer can quickly solve many complex problems that are not possible to address with the help of conventional computers.
Sources said that the CIM can be called a hybrid version of conventional and quantum computers. It works on the basis of an electric field produced by a group of photons. While quantum computers require a temperature in the minus to work, the CIM can function at room temperature.
It has been designed by a Bengaluru-based startup called Confluence and is scheduled to be installed at the State Data Centre on Monday in collaboration with an American company called Arohak. The cost of setting up this machine is Rs 2 crore.
It is learnt that the CIM can solve optimisation problems related to many fields. It can be effectively used in solving issues related to fields such as research on new drugs (drug discovery), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, logistics, supply chain optimisation, financial modelling, materials science and route planning.
Along with various organisations, professors from various educational institutions in the state who are partners in the Amaravati Quantum and AI Innovation Centre (AQIC) will also be provided with the opportunity to use this computer. Under the auspices of the Amaravati Quantum Mission, AQIC professors are currently working on algorithms related to 100 use cases that will be run on CIM.
Sources further disclosed that a project has been undertaken under the Quantum Mission to provide better and faster services through 108 ambulances in the state. A pilot project is being carried out with 67 ambulances in Guntur district. Four startups are working on this.
The CIM being set up will be used to run its algorithm. Till now, ambulances are deployed at hospitals in the district and mandal centres. They are dispatched whenever a call is received.
The new algorithm will help analyse calls based on the data of the last three years, and procedures like deploying ambulances there and guiding the driver to the nearest hospital by the fastest route will be prepared with its help.
"The ambulances will be linked to Google Maps to find out which route is most congested and which is the nearest route. Along with ambulances, the CIM will also help in the efficient functioning of several other departments that have been identified with the help of various applications," disclosed C.V. Sridhar, Director of Amaravati Quantum Mission.