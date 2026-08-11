ETV Bharat / technology

Why Can Some Invasive Plants Thrive Without A Mate? IISc Study Has An Answer

Bengaluru: Most flowering plants require pollen from another plant of the same species to produce seeds. However, a new study from the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has found that the ability to reproduce independently through self-fertilisation is a key trait behind the success of invasive plants.

Saskya van Nouhuys, Associate Professor at CES, and Narashiman Nagendra Rao, former MSc student at CES, examined 28 species from the daisy family (Asteraceae). They collected plants from disturbed habitats across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over a year and studied nearly 900 plants. The team found that all 11 invasive species in the study were capable of uniparental reproduction, enabling them to establish new populations even from a single individual.

The findings provide strong support for Baker’s law, which proposes that species capable of reproducing without a mate are more likely to become successful invaders. Discussing the study’s most surprising finding, Professor Saskya van Nouhuys said that they did not expect the association between invasiveness and self-compatibility to be this strong.

Left to Right - Flower bagged to exclude pollen, Experiments in progress, Pollen germination on the stigma viewed through a fluorescent microscope filter after Aniline blue staining (Photo: Narashiman Nagendra Rao)

“Before our experiments, the idea of reproductive strategies shifting during invasion seemed like a very far-fetched idea to me, and I thought that previous evidence of such shifts was very rare occurrences. The results from our experiments and those of our collaborators absolutely baffled me," said Narashiman Nagendra Rao.

Evolution in Action

Two particularly aggressive invaders, Ageratum conyzoides and Bidens pilosa, demonstrated an even more striking pattern. In their native range of Mexico, these species were largely self-incompatible, but in India, they have evolved the ability to reproduce uniparentally, suggesting that self-fertilising individuals were favoured during the invasion process.

Saskya said that while many plant species require pollen from another plant to reproduce, some individuals can self-fertilise. When seeds arrive in a new area, these self-fertilising individuals have an advantage because they do not need a mate to reproduce. This allows them to establish quickly and, over time, become the dominant form.

Ageratum conyzoides, which is self-incompatible in South America, where it is native, and self-compatible in India, where it is invasive (Illustration: Ravi Jambhekar)

A Growing Challenge for India

Regarding the importance of these findings for tropical regions, such as India, where plant invasions have historically received less attention than in many temperate countries, Professor Saskya said, “Invasive species are a major issue in India’s landscapes and ecosystems, particularly species such as Lantana (Lantana camara), which have dramatically transformed shrublands, grasslands and open forest ecosystems.”

Professor Saskya noted that one challenge for many tropical countries is the absence of long-standing regulatory frameworks for preventing and monitoring biological invasions. She said reproductive mode should be included in invasion-risk assessments, noting that only a few countries, including Australia, formally consider it when evaluating a species’ invasive potential. India has only recently begun strengthening its monitoring of invasive species.

According to Saskya, habitat disturbance can create opportunities for invasive species to establish, whether on land or in water. She said that activities like road construction, agriculture, fire, flooding, and changes in groundwater levels can disrupt native communities, creating opportunities for invasive species to establish and spread.

Flower bagged to exclude pollen (Photo: Narashiman Nagendra Rao)

"When a habitat is disturbed, the species already present may no longer fully utilise the available resources,” she explained. “That leaves ecological space that invasive species can exploit.”