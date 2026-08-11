Why Can Some Invasive Plants Thrive Without A Mate? IISc Study Has An Answer
An IISc study of 28 daisy-family species found that self-fertilisation was common among invasive plants and may help them establish new populations.
By Anubha Jain
Published : August 11, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Bengaluru: Most flowering plants require pollen from another plant of the same species to produce seeds. However, a new study from the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has found that the ability to reproduce independently through self-fertilisation is a key trait behind the success of invasive plants.
Saskya van Nouhuys, Associate Professor at CES, and Narashiman Nagendra Rao, former MSc student at CES, examined 28 species from the daisy family (Asteraceae). They collected plants from disturbed habitats across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over a year and studied nearly 900 plants. The team found that all 11 invasive species in the study were capable of uniparental reproduction, enabling them to establish new populations even from a single individual.
The findings provide strong support for Baker’s law, which proposes that species capable of reproducing without a mate are more likely to become successful invaders. Discussing the study’s most surprising finding, Professor Saskya van Nouhuys said that they did not expect the association between invasiveness and self-compatibility to be this strong.
“Before our experiments, the idea of reproductive strategies shifting during invasion seemed like a very far-fetched idea to me, and I thought that previous evidence of such shifts was very rare occurrences. The results from our experiments and those of our collaborators absolutely baffled me," said Narashiman Nagendra Rao.
Evolution in Action
Two particularly aggressive invaders, Ageratum conyzoides and Bidens pilosa, demonstrated an even more striking pattern. In their native range of Mexico, these species were largely self-incompatible, but in India, they have evolved the ability to reproduce uniparentally, suggesting that self-fertilising individuals were favoured during the invasion process.
Saskya said that while many plant species require pollen from another plant to reproduce, some individuals can self-fertilise. When seeds arrive in a new area, these self-fertilising individuals have an advantage because they do not need a mate to reproduce. This allows them to establish quickly and, over time, become the dominant form.
A Growing Challenge for India
Regarding the importance of these findings for tropical regions, such as India, where plant invasions have historically received less attention than in many temperate countries, Professor Saskya said, “Invasive species are a major issue in India’s landscapes and ecosystems, particularly species such as Lantana (Lantana camara), which have dramatically transformed shrublands, grasslands and open forest ecosystems.”
Professor Saskya noted that one challenge for many tropical countries is the absence of long-standing regulatory frameworks for preventing and monitoring biological invasions. She said reproductive mode should be included in invasion-risk assessments, noting that only a few countries, including Australia, formally consider it when evaluating a species’ invasive potential. India has only recently begun strengthening its monitoring of invasive species.
According to Saskya, habitat disturbance can create opportunities for invasive species to establish, whether on land or in water. She said that activities like road construction, agriculture, fire, flooding, and changes in groundwater levels can disrupt native communities, creating opportunities for invasive species to establish and spread.
"When a habitat is disturbed, the species already present may no longer fully utilise the available resources,” she explained. “That leaves ecological space that invasive species can exploit.”
Climate Change May Increase Invasion Risks
Responding to whether climate change and increasing habitat disturbance could make it easier for self-fertilising invasive plants to spread in the future, Professor Saskya said the risk is likely to increase.
“Climate change itself is a form of ecological disturbance,” she explained. “When climate change causes declines in existing plant or animal populations, it can leave resources such as space, nutrients, water, or light underutilised. These newly available resources create opportunities for invasive species to establish and spread.”
Why Some Alien Plants Become Invasive
Speaking about whether the ability to change reproductive strategies helps some alien plants become invasive while others remain harmless, Professor Saskya said reproductive flexibility is likely to be an important factor, but it is rarely the sole explanation.
“Many alien plant species are introduced outside their native range, yet only a small proportion become invasive,” she said. “One possible reason is differences in reproductive strategy. Species that can self-fertilise or have other adaptive traits may be better able to establish new populations, whereas others may remain confined to gardens or cultivated areas and never spread widely.”
However, she cautioned that multiple interacting factors, including growth rate, abundance, environmental suitability and dispersal ability, shape invasiveness. She added that a species may fail to become invasive due to self-incompatibility, slow growth, low abundance, or a combination of traits, rather than any single factor.
Harder to Eradicate
When asked whether self-fertilising invasive plants become more difficult to control once established compared to invasive species that depend on cross-pollination, Professor Saskya said the answer is “definitely yes.”
“One of the main strategies for controlling invasive species is to eradicate existing populations by removing or killing as many individuals as possible,” she explained. “However, it is extremely difficult to eliminate every single plant. If even a few self-compatible individuals remain, they can reproduce on their own and quickly re-establish the population.” According to her, this ability to self-fertilise makes eradication efforts significantly more challenging.
Impacts on Native Ecosystems
Highlighting what happens to native plants and ecosystems when self-fertilising invasive species become widespread, Professor Saskya said, “Invasive plants can displace native species by competing for resources such as light, water, nutrients, and space. If an invasive species is particularly well-suited to the environment, it can outcompete existing vegetation and significantly alter the composition of the ecosystem.”
“A self-fertilising species may establish successfully because it can reproduce without a mate, but whether it becomes dominant depends on its overall competitive ability,” she said.
According to her, highly competitive invasive plants can reduce native biodiversity and, in some cases, eliminate local species. In other situations, the invasive species may simply become part of the existing plant community.
Implications for Policy and Future Research
The researchers argue that reproductive strategy should become a routine component of weed-risk assessment programmes, helping identify introduced plant species with a higher likelihood of becoming invasive. Professor Saskya said species that are already invasive elsewhere and are capable of self-fertilisation should receive closer monitoring to prevent their introduction and spread. That would also require understanding their likely routes of entry.
Speaking about the next steps, Professor Saskya said the team is extending its analysis from Asteraceae to other plant families to determine whether the same pattern holds across plants more broadly. She added that a major challenge is the lack of data on plant reproductive strategies, as many species have never been studied in detail. The researchers are also developing models to better understand how invasions unfold. “The results make biological sense, yet we were able to demonstrate the pattern clearly,” she concluded.