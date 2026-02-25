‘Security Takes Precedence’: No Relaxation To SIM-Binding Rules For Messaging Apps, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
The Union minister Scindia ruled out any relaxation of rules for messaging, stressing national security, sovereign spectrum control, and India’s push to lead in 6G.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Wednesday said that there was currently no proposal to change any rules or extend the deadline on SIM-binding for messaging applications beyond February 28, 2028.
Underlining national security and revenue considerations, Scindia said that “security takes precedence”, so the existing relaxations apply only to limited virtual connectivity scenarios and not to direct, standalone communication services.
In line with this approach, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed app-based communication platforms to ensure that their services cannot function without an active SIM card linked to a user’s mobile number.
The order applies to platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Arattai, ShareChat, Josh, JioChat and Signal that use Indian mobile numbers as unique user identifiers, referred to as Telecommunication Identifier User Entities (TIUEs). These platforms have been asked to comply within 90 days.
The move follows amendments to the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024, aimed at preventing the misuse of telecom identifiers in phishing, scams and cross-border cyber fraud. The DoT has said that mandatory SIM-linking is critical to plug security loopholes being exploited by bad actors and to strengthen overall telecom cybersecurity.
Scindia emphasised that the government did not conduct public consultations on this particular matter due to the sensitive nature of the issues involved. National security concerns, he stressed, cannot be compromised. “Revenue implications for the exchequer are also a key consideration, especially given the mandate under which the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) operates,” he said.
On spectrum policy, the minister said, “The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has submitted recommendations covering various bands, reserve prices, duration of allocation and usage categories. These recommendations are now under evaluation within the DoT, following which a final view will be taken.”
He indicated that spectrum, being a scarce and sovereign resource, must be used efficiently and cannot be treated as a private asset.
Referring to recent legal clarity, Scindia pointed out that the Supreme Court has reaffirmed the government’s position that spectrum is a sovereign asset. “In cases where companies undergoing insolvency proceedings held spectrum, the government is now in a position to reclaim it. The process of retrieving such spectrum would proceed in line with court orders,” he said.
On satellite spectrum allocation, he said efforts are underway to finalise pricing and assignment at the earliest. He noted that once pricing is determined and security compliance conditions are met, rollout of satellite-based services can move forward.
Scindia emphasised that the impressive results of scaling by State Telecom Operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), through its Q3 results are “very encouraging”. BSNL showed a 13 per cent year-over-year increase in total revenue. FY 2025-26 Q1-Q3 totals will be greater than the same weeks last year. BSNL’s EBITDA grew by more than 100 per cent year-over-year. This shows they are performing at a much more productive level, including more cash flow.
In terms of platform technology, Scindia outlined India’s goal to be the leading nation developing solutions for 6G by stating, while we have lagged during 4G and caught up during 5G, we will be leading by way of solutions development (platforms) for 6G. The Bharat 6G Alliance was developed in 2023 and has grown from 15 to almost 100 members (including Telecom Service Providers, Internet Service Providers & Academic/Industry) and is open to all platforms developing 6G solutions in partnership. India has entered into cooperative agreements with Global Partners and is working towards obtaining 10 per cent of 6G patents globally.
In response to questions regarding EMF radiation from telecom towers, the Minister stated that India operates under stricter standards than even international standards.
A committee of medical experts was consulted before recently revising limits, and public health, he said, remains a priority even as digital infrastructure expands.
On rural connectivity, the minister detailed the government’s 4G saturation programme covering nearly 30,000 villages and involving the installation of around 17,000 towers. Of these, approximately 14,500 are already operational, with remaining gaps linked to right-of-way, land and electricity issues that are being resolved in coordination with states.
He also confirmed that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) plan for Telecom and Electronics has resulted in a large increase in total sales, total exports, and job creation. According to him, India’s telecom manufacturing ecosystem is on a growth trajectory, with increasing value addition and global participation.
On quality of service issues, including call drops in urban areas, Scindia said performance benchmarks are being tightened, and India is on track to meet and exceed international standards within the next few years.
