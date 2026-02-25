ETV Bharat / technology

‘Security Takes Precedence’: No Relaxation To SIM-Binding Rules For Messaging Apps, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi: Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Wednesday said that there was currently no proposal to change any rules or extend the deadline on SIM-binding for messaging applications beyond February 28, 2028.

Underlining national security and revenue considerations, Scindia said that “security takes precedence”, so the existing relaxations apply only to limited virtual connectivity scenarios and not to direct, standalone communication services.

In line with this approach, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed app-based communication platforms to ensure that their services cannot function without an active SIM card linked to a user’s mobile number.

The order applies to platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Arattai, ShareChat, Josh, JioChat and Signal that use Indian mobile numbers as unique user identifiers, referred to as Telecommunication Identifier User Entities (TIUEs). These platforms have been asked to comply within 90 days.

The move follows amendments to the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024, aimed at preventing the misuse of telecom identifiers in phishing, scams and cross-border cyber fraud. The DoT has said that mandatory SIM-linking is critical to plug security loopholes being exploited by bad actors and to strengthen overall telecom cybersecurity.

Scindia emphasised that the government did not conduct public consultations on this particular matter due to the sensitive nature of the issues involved. National security concerns, he stressed, cannot be compromised. “Revenue implications for the exchequer are also a key consideration, especially given the mandate under which the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) operates,” he said.

On spectrum policy, the minister said, “The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has submitted recommendations covering various bands, reserve prices, duration of allocation and usage categories. These recommendations are now under evaluation within the DoT, following which a final view will be taken.”

He indicated that spectrum, being a scarce and sovereign resource, must be used efficiently and cannot be treated as a private asset.

Referring to recent legal clarity, Scindia pointed out that the Supreme Court has reaffirmed the government’s position that spectrum is a sovereign asset. “In cases where companies undergoing insolvency proceedings held spectrum, the government is now in a position to reclaim it. The process of retrieving such spectrum would proceed in line with court orders,” he said.