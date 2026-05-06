ETV Bharat / technology

Securing E-Documents: How Electronic Signatures Protect Against Fraud In India's Digital Ecosystem

Bengaluru: As banking, insurance, business agreements and government services move online, electronic paperwork or e-documents have become part of everyday life. From e-receipts, e-way bills, and e-invoices to contracts and official filings, e-documents now play a central role in everyday transactions.

An e-document is a structured digital file that is created, processed, and stored electronically. Unlike a simple PDF, an e-document is generally machine-readable and is often exchanged through online platforms or software. These documents are widely used for record-keeping, communication, contracting and other routine transactions.

While e-documents are convenient for saving time and speeding up processes, they have also created a new risk. With the growing use of e-documents, the risks of forgery, tampering, and identity theft have also increased. This is where digital signatures come to the rescue, providing a safety layer to protect individuals and businesses from the misuse of electronic records.

These are widely used for filing income tax returns, making submissions to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, participating in e-tenders, and signing personal legal documents such as rental agreements and employment contracts.

How Digital Signatures Work

A digital signature, or an e-sign, is a legally binding, digital alternative to handwritten signatures that allows users to sign documents online. However, it is much more than just an electronic mark. It is linked to a unique, encrypted cryptographic key that creates a secure and verifiable audit trail. This makes tampering with a signed electronic document far more difficult.

"Most officially signed electronic records are commonly locked in formats such as PDF after the digital signature is applied. If any change is made to the content after signing, the existing digital signature generally becomes invalid, and the document has to be signed again," explains Senior Chartered Accountant Rakesh Chatter. "This helps protect the integrity of the e-document and makes tampering easier to detect."

In India, electronic signatures operate under the encryption framework provided by the Information Technology Act, 2000. A Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) is created using a private key accessible only to the signer and is verified through a corresponding public key.

Chatter notes that there are built-in systems to verify whether a digital signature is valid and to confirm that the signer’s identity matches the person or organisation named in the document.

In effect, a digital signature acts like a tamper-proof seal on a document sent online by ensuring authenticity, data integrity, and accountability. Because every valid digital signature leaves a traceable record, it becomes much harder for fraudsters to alter the document after it has been signed.

Getting a Digital Signature Certificate