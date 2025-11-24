ETV Bharat / technology

Who Is Scott Tingle, NASA’s New Chief Astronaut: Experience And Personal Life

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently appointed Scott Tingle as Chief Astronaut at the agency’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston. He is an honoured spaceflight veteran and former captain in the United States (US) Navy.

On this occasion, Vanessa Wyche, Director at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre, congratulated Tingle for being selected as the Chief Astronaut and wished him all success in taking up his new leadership role. Moreover, Wyche also extended her sincere thanks to the former Chief Astronaut, Joe Acaba, for his services and also mentioned his efforts in preparing the astronaut corps for the International Space Station (ISS) missions and contributing to the development and testing of future space technologies and software.

Scott Tingle: Who is he?

NASA Experience: Captain Tingle was selected by NASA in July 2009. He was one of nine members of the agency’s 20th astronaut class. His training included scientific and technical briefings, intensive instruction on ISS systems, spacewalks, robotics, physiological training, T-38 flight training and water and wilderness survival training.

Spaceflight Experience: Tingle served as the flight engineer and U.S. operational segment lead during the Expedition 54/55 (December 17, 2017, through June 3, 2018), which was launched to the ISS.

The mission crew launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan via the Soyuz spacecraft. Tingle was joined by Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. During the space mission, many experiments were conducted, including materials testing, capillary flow experiments, combustion research, and research into plant growth in space.

The mission crew also captured and released four cargo spacecraft delivering several tons of supplies and experiments. Tingle and Kanai ventured outside the station on separate spacewalks to perform work on parts of the Canadarm2 robotic arm.

They also participated in dozens of educational events as part of NASA’s Year of Education on Station.

Tingle logged 168 days in space on one mission.

Naval Experience: After completing graduate school, Tingle spent three years with the Aerospace Corporation, El Segundo, California, as a member of technical staff in their Propulsion Department.

In 1991, he was commissioned as a naval officer and earned his wings of gold as a naval aviator in 1993. He began his operational flying career in the next year, 1994, with the Blue Diamonds of VFA-146 based in Lemoore, California.