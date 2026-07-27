ETV Bharat / technology

Scientists Trace The Shocking Origin Of Human Eyes To An Ancient 'Cyclops': Study

Washington DC: Researchers say a tiny one-eyed ancestor that lived nearly 600 million years ago may have shaped the evolution of every vertebrate eye, including our own. They also found that its ancient median eye lives on today as the pineal gland, which helps synchronise our sleep with daylight. Humans and every other vertebrate may share an astonishingly strange ancestor: a tiny creature with a single eye centred on the top of its head.

Recent research from Lund University and the University of Sussex proposes that the earliest ancestor of vertebrates passed through a cyclops-like stage nearly 600 million years ago. According to the researchers, this animal's central eye eventually contributed to the development of the paired eyes used by vertebrates today. Even more remarkably, part of that ancient visual system may still survive inside the modern brain as the pineal gland, an organ that helps regulate sleep.

"The results are a surprise. They turn our understanding of the evolution of the eye and the brain upside down," says Dan-E Nilsson, professor emeritus in sensory biology at Lund University.

A Tiny One-Eyed Ancestor

The distant ancestor described by the researchers was a small creature with a body resembling a worm. It lived in the ocean almost 600 million years ago and spent much of its life in one place, filtering plankton from the surrounding seawater for food.

Earlier in its evolutionary history, the organism appears to have possessed two eyes or at least two groups of cells capable of detecting light. Paired eyes are common throughout the animal kingdom because they help moving animals judge direction, distance, and the location of objects around them.

"We don't know whether the paired eyes in our branch of the evolutionary tree were just light-sensitive cells or simple image-forming eyes. We only know that the organism later lost them," says Dan-E Nilsson. Because the creature had adopted such a quiet and stationary way of life, it no longer depended heavily on paired vision. Over many generations, the eyes gradually disappeared because they offered little advantage.

The animal did, however, retain a cluster of cells that could sense light in the middle of its head. These cells developed into a primitive central eye, also known as a median eye. This simple organ probably did not create detailed pictures. Instead, it may have helped the animal distinguish night from day and determine which direction was upward, both of which would have been useful for surviving in the ocean.

How Paired Eyes Returned

Millions of years later, the animal's descendants began swimming actively again. A mobile lifestyle created a renewed need for vision, especially the ability to detect food, obstacles, predators, and direction of movement. The researchers conclude that portions of the original median eye were repurposed through evolution, eventually giving rise to a new pair of image-forming eyes.