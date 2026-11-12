ETV Bharat / technology

Scientists Propose A Cheaper And More Efficient Hybrid Cooling System For Data Centres

Waterloo researchers are working on a novel cooling system for data centres ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Data Centres powering artificial intelligence (AI) have been drawing widespread criticism for their exorbitant usage of electricity and water. While the industry is looking at renewable energy sources and closed-loop cooling technologies to reduce data centre burden on the planet, most of the technologies aren't as economical for tech giants to make the switch instantly. However, researchers at the University of Waterloo think their new innovation could solve the problem.

The researchers are working on a hybrid system that can theoretically cool the data centres more effectively and economically by targeting hotspots on computer chips with a single drop of boiling coolant.

To counter the heat generated in data centres, operators are immersing electronic components in specialised coolant. However, under heavy workload, small areas in chips can get much hotter than others in a matter of seconds, causing them to not only slow down but also age faster. Researchers say that coolant that simply flows by is too slow to react to the sudden hotspots. Data centres are notorious for using enormous amounts of electricity and water (Getty Images) To counter this, the research team—which included postdoctoral researcher Tian-Yu Zhang and PhD student Arnav Banerjee—came up with a novel concept that combines general immersion cooling with inexpensive deionised water and targeted spot cooling of especially hot areas with drops of costly coolant. The researchers selected an electronics coolant with a much lower boiling point than water. Since the coolant is heavier than water, it doesn’t mix with it and stays put when placed on a hotspot. ALSO READ: Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up