Scientists Propose A Cheaper And More Efficient Hybrid Cooling System For Data Centres
The novel concept suggests a hybrid cooling system that can target hotspots on computer chips with a single drop of boiling coolant.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Data Centres powering artificial intelligence (AI) have been drawing widespread criticism for their exorbitant usage of electricity and water. While the industry is looking at renewable energy sources and closed-loop cooling technologies to reduce data centre burden on the planet, most of the technologies aren't as economical for tech giants to make the switch instantly. However, researchers at the University of Waterloo think their new innovation could solve the problem.
The researchers are working on a hybrid system that can theoretically cool the data centres more effectively and economically by targeting hotspots on computer chips with a single drop of boiling coolant.
To counter the heat generated in data centres, operators are immersing electronic components in specialised coolant. However, under heavy workload, small areas in chips can get much hotter than others in a matter of seconds, causing them to not only slow down but also age faster. Researchers say that coolant that simply flows by is too slow to react to the sudden hotspots.
To counter this, the research team—which included postdoctoral researcher Tian-Yu Zhang and PhD student Arnav Banerjee—came up with a novel concept that combines general immersion cooling with inexpensive deionised water and targeted spot cooling of especially hot areas with drops of costly coolant.
The researchers selected an electronics coolant with a much lower boiling point than water. Since the coolant is heavier than water, it doesn’t mix with it and stays put when placed on a hotspot.
The study, published online in the Journal of Colloid and Interface Science, revealed that a single drop of coolant boiled and reduced the temperature of a simulated computer chip hotspot submerged in a tank of water by up to 17° C in 15 seconds in laboratory testing, several times faster than conventional immersion.
Building on their previous work to encapsulate one liquid in a thin skin of another, the researchers then wrapped coolant drops in a thin skin of silicone oil. According to the study, adding tiny, heat-conducting ceramic particles to the coating helps control how quickly the drops boil.
The team envisions two primary ways to deploy the technology at scale: either circulating the coated drops continuously through the water tank so they activate automatically upon hitting a hotspot, or using thermal sensors to dispense the drops directly onto overheating zones on demand.
Researchers believe that the hybrid cooling approach also has potential applications outside data centre cooling, such as electric vehicles, batteries, high-powered lasers, and LED lighting.