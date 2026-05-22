Scientists Model Millions Of Space Trajectories To Identify The Cheapest Route To The Moon
Researchers identified a new Earth-Moon trajectory using the L1 Lagrange point that could reduce fuel use and improve communication during lunar missions.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: A team of scientists, led by researchers from the University of São Paulo and the University of Coimbra, claims to have found a fuel-efficient path to the Moon that had never been noticed before. Instead of assuming the shortest geometric path to be the cheapest, the study, published in the journal Astrodynamics, applied a systematic analysis to explore non-obvious solutions to find the most optimal Earth-Moon trajectory.
Humankind's deep space exploration ambitions require the Moon to serve as a base outside Earth, helping with a localised testing hub, developing sustainable practices, and preparing astronauts for interplanetary missions. This means that trips to the Moon may become as frequent as astronauts and supplies flying to the International Space Station (ISS).
Future missions to the Moon would include numerous crewed and uncrewed launches to transport materials and mission-critical instruments to the lunar surface. Upcoming Artemis missions, scheduled from late 2027 to late 2028, aim not only to achieve crewed lunar landings but also to establish a semi-permanent lunar presence for long-term surface operations.
However, the distance between the Earth and the Moon (3,84,400 km) is exponentially higher than the distance between the Earth and the ISS (400 km), sitting at 1,000 times more than ISS trips. Apart from the complexities of the trip to the Moon, the sheer distance means more fuel and expenses.
Compared to the Apollo missions, where NASA utilised a rapid, direct-ascent trajectory designed for quick transits and landings, the Artemis program uses a phased, highly elliptical free-return trajectory using a "gravity-assist" slingshot loop, saving not only fuel but also maximising crew safety. Now, scientists claim to have found a better route to the Moon, which can save even more cost.
They suggest the L1 Lagrangian point as an ideal transit hub for space missions due to its dynamical properties and strategic location between the Earth and the Moon.
A Lagrange point is a position in space where all the gravitational forces acting between two objects cancel each other out and therefore can be used by spacecraft to 'hover'. L1 is the first Lagrangian Point, which was discovered by mathematician Joseph Louis Lagrange and lies 1.5 million kilometres inside the Earth's orbit, partway between the Sun and the Earth.
The team modelled "tens of millions" of Earth-Moon trajectories to find the one with the lowest costs in an extensive investigation. The best route they found dictates a Moon flyby, followed by an entry into a Lyapunov orbit around L1, from where a final transfer to the Moon is performed, with every leg aided by an invariant manifold.
The study claims that results show a reduced fuel consumption of at least 58.80 m/s as compared to the previous best-known route and maintains uninterrupted communication with Earth as well—an advantage over the Artemis 2 path, where the crew briefly lost communication when it passed behind the Moon. Researchers say the difference can be useful to mission designers, while the technique's efficiency could extend its applicability to other types of space transfers.