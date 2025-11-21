ETV Bharat / technology

Scientists make a bandage-like device that helps digitally touch and feel objects on a touchscreen

VoxeLite recreates touch sensations with similar accuracy and detaisl as human skin. ( Image Credit: Northwestern University )

Hyderabad: Researchers at Northwestern University have developed VoxeLite, the first haptic device that matches the sensing ability of the human fingertip. It marks a major leap in the field of haptics. With the help of VoxeLite, they were able to combine high spatial resolution into a comfortable, wearable device, which helps people to interact with digital environments. The project was led by Sylvia Tan, a PhD student at Northwestern’s Centre for Robotics and Biosystems. What is VoxeLite? VoxeLite is an ultra-thin, lightweight, flexible, wearable device that gently wraps around a fingertip, similar to a bandage. It recreates touch sensation with the same accuracy, details, and speed as the human skin naturally detects fine details, textures, and pressures in the real world. Researchers call this digital touch “human resolution”. VoxeLite on human fingertip. (Image Credit: Northwestern University) Significance: This innovative device is a crucial invention, as currently, there are high-quality screens and speakers that offer realistic visual and audio experiences. However, digital touch lagged, as even the most advanced devices could only provide basic haptic feedback, similar to a smartphone’s vibration. With the help of VoxeLite, digital touch can now be clear, detailed, and as fast as real skin sensations. How does VoxeLite work? VoxeLite has tiny soft nodes that are fixed into a thin, flexible sheet, which are closely packed to resemble pixels of touch, similar to a human fingertip.