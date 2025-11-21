Scientists make a bandage-like device that helps digitally touch and feel objects on a touchscreen
VoxeLite is an ultra-thin, lightweight, flexible, wearable device that gently wraps around a fingertip, similar to a bandage.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 9:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Researchers at Northwestern University have developed VoxeLite, the first haptic device that matches the sensing ability of the human fingertip. It marks a major leap in the field of haptics. With the help of VoxeLite, they were able to combine high spatial resolution into a comfortable, wearable device, which helps people to interact with digital environments. The project was led by Sylvia Tan, a PhD student at Northwestern’s Centre for Robotics and Biosystems.
What is VoxeLite?
VoxeLite is an ultra-thin, lightweight, flexible, wearable device that gently wraps around a fingertip, similar to a bandage. It recreates touch sensation with the same accuracy, details, and speed as the human skin naturally detects fine details, textures, and pressures in the real world. Researchers call this digital touch “human resolution”.
Significance: This innovative device is a crucial invention, as currently, there are high-quality screens and speakers that offer realistic visual and audio experiences. However, digital touch lagged, as even the most advanced devices could only provide basic haptic feedback, similar to a smartphone’s vibration. With the help of VoxeLite, digital touch can now be clear, detailed, and as fast as real skin sensations.
How does VoxeLite work?
VoxeLite has tiny soft nodes that are fixed into a thin, flexible sheet, which are closely packed to resemble pixels of touch, similar to a human fingertip.
It uses electroadhesion to control friction and simulate rough or smooth surfaces. Electroadhesion is a controllable adhesion technology that uses electrostatic forces to create a temporary, switchable grip between two surfaces. It is the same principle that makes a balloon stick to a wall.
Tan stated, “The density of the nodes really matters for matching human acuity.” The densest version of the VoxeLite feature nodes that are placed about 1mm apart, while the user testing model used a version with 1.6mm of spacing.
“The nodes need to be far enough apart that your body can tell them apart. If two nodes are less than one millimetre apart, your fingertips only sense one node instead of two. But if nodes are too far apart, they cannot recreate fine details. To make sensations that feel real, we wanted to match that human acuity,” she said.
VoxeLite operates in two modes: Active and Passive. The Active mode creates virtual textures and patterns, which enable users to feel a smooth surface like the screen of a smartphone or tablet. As VoxeLite is extremely thin, soft, and conforms to human skin, in the Passive mode, a user would continue to feel the natural touch produced by the device. This made it comfortable enough to be worn for long periods.
What did the experiment show?
Tan’s experiment showcased that people who wore this haptic device could recognise virtual textures and directions such as up, down, left, and right, with up to 87 per cent accuracy. They could also distinguish real fabrics such as leather, corduroy, and terry cloth, with up to 81 per cent accuracy.
Uses of VoxeLite
- Virtual reality (VR): It could be used to make VR more immersive, where a user could feel objects.
- Gaming: Players could feel in-game textures like rocks, clothes, tables, etc.
- Assistive tech: Tactile maps or interfaces for people with vision impairments can be created.
- Shopping: Buyers could touch and feel their clothes before buying them.
- Human-robot interaction: With the help of VoxeLite, robots and humans could understand each other with the sense of touch.