ETV Bharat / technology

Scientists In Vienna And Beijing Build World's First Nuclear Clocks: How Are They Different From Atomic Clocks

Photograph of the crystal (in its holder) in the vacuum chamber ( Image Credit: Thorsten Schumm )

Hyderabad: Scientific teams working separately in Vienna and Beijing have built the world's first two working nuclear clocks. They call it a significant step in timekeeping. It could have many practical uses and give scientists a new tool to study basic physics.

The clocks are the next generation of atomic clocks, the very accurate timekeeping machines first made in 1949. Both research teams described their work on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, in papers in the journal Nature. They said nuclear clocks would one day outperform the best atomic clocks, but they don't yet.

The crystal in the vacuum chamber with a laser beam that excites the thorium nuclei (Image Credit: T. Schumm, TU Wien) Not powered by nuclear energy The name can be misleading, as neither clock runs on nuclear fusion or fission. They are called nuclear clocks because they tell time by watching how light from a powerful laser interacts with an atom's nucleus. Both clocks use a form of thorium called thorium-229. It is held inside solid crystals of calcium fluoride. Thomas Riebner, Luca Toscani de Col, Thorsten Schumm, Fabian Schaden, Felix Schneider, Ira Morawetz (from left to right) (Image Credit: Matthias Heisler, TU Wien) Two teams, one result Physicist Shiqian Ding of Tsinghua University in China helped lead the Beijing team. He said, "The two teams worked independently and reached operating thorium-229 nuclear clocks at the same time, using different experimental approaches. I ​think this is very encouraging because it shows that the concept is robust and not dependent on one particular technical implementation." Thorsten Schumm of TU Wien in Austria helped lead the Vienna team. He said, "The creation of a nuclear clock was something that physicists dreamt of for almost 50 years. In my team, we have been working towards this goal since 2008." Vacuum chamber containing the thorium crystal; top right: Luca Toscani de Col adjusting the laser (Image Credit: Matthias Heisler, TU Wien)