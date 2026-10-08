Scientists In Vienna And Beijing Build World's First Nuclear Clocks: How Are They Different From Atomic Clocks
Two research teams, working separately in Vienna and Beijing, have built the first working nuclear clocks. They could one day beat today's best atomic clocks.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Scientific teams working separately in Vienna and Beijing have built the world's first two working nuclear clocks. They call it a significant step in timekeeping. It could have many practical uses and give scientists a new tool to study basic physics.
The clocks are the next generation of atomic clocks, the very accurate timekeeping machines first made in 1949. Both research teams described their work on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, in papers in the journal Nature. They said nuclear clocks would one day outperform the best atomic clocks, but they don't yet.
Not powered by nuclear energy
The name can be misleading, as neither clock runs on nuclear fusion or fission. They are called nuclear clocks because they tell time by watching how light from a powerful laser interacts with an atom's nucleus.
Both clocks use a form of thorium called thorium-229. It is held inside solid crystals of calcium fluoride.
Two teams, one result
Physicist Shiqian Ding of Tsinghua University in China helped lead the Beijing team. He said, "The two teams worked independently and reached operating thorium-229 nuclear clocks at the same time, using different experimental approaches. I think this is very encouraging because it shows that the concept is robust and not dependent on one particular technical implementation."
Thorsten Schumm of TU Wien in Austria helped lead the Vienna team. He said, "The creation of a nuclear clock was something that physicists dreamt of for almost 50 years. In my team, we have been working towards this goal since 2008."
How nuclear clocks differ from atomic clocks
Conventional atomic clocks use lasers or microwaves to make electrons jump between two energy levels in an atom's outer shell. They use elements such as caesium or strontium.
Nuclear clocks work differently. Lasers make protons and neutrons jump between energy levels inside the nucleus of thorium-299.
The hope is that this could be even more accurate. An atomic nucleus is much smaller than the shell around it where the electrons sit.
Schumm said the nuclear clock is still "far from its target performance". The researchers are now trying to improve the technology.
The two clocks have different strengths. The Vienna clock has slightly better crystals, with a higher amount of thorium and better optical qualities. The Beijing team has a stronger laser. Schumm said that putting these parts together should already make a much better clock.
Why it matters?
The best atomic clocks lose or gain only one second in billions of years. This accuracy is vital for satellite navigation, the internet, mobile networks and fibre-optic links. Researchers think nuclear clocks, once perfected, may do the job even better.
They may also be smaller and less delicate.
Schumm sees uses in satellite navigation, data transfer timing, surveying, and metrology — the study of measurement.
A new tool for physics
Nuclear clocks may also help test the basic laws of nature. The Vienna team used its clock in a precise experiment to look for dark matter. This is a key part of the universe that no one has yet seen directly.
The experiment did not find dark matter. However, the clock performed as well as the best atomic clocks. Schumm said it "gives access to a whole new physics universe."