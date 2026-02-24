Scientists Identify Rare Invisible Galaxy Made Almost Entirely Of Dark Matter
Astronomers have discovered CDG-2, a faint galaxy in the Perseus Cluster composed of 99 per cent dark matter, identified through its unusual globular clusters.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: A team of astronomers, led by the University of Toronto, Canada, has discovered a rare and extremely faint galaxy named CDG-2, which might be among the most heavily dark matter-dominated galaxies ever discovered. For the unversed, dark matter is an invisible, hypothetical form of matter that constitutes around 85 per cent of the total matter in the universe, acting as a gravitational "scaffolding" that holds galaxies together.
The CDG-2 galaxy is located in the Perseus Cluster, which is around 300 million light-years from Earth. Unlike most galaxies, which shine brightly with billions of stars, CDG-2 is a low-surface-brightness galaxy, meaning it emits very little visible light. It contains only a small number of faint stars and is largely composed of dark matter. Researchers estimate that roughly 99 per cent of its total mass consists of dark matter.
Published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the discovery marks a significant advance in the study of hidden structures in the universe.
How was the CDG-2 galaxy found?
Instead of searching for visible light, David Li and his team looked for dense groups of globular clusters. These celestial bodies are tightly bound spherical collections of stars that typically orbit galaxies. Using advanced statistical techniques, the researchers analysed these clusters and identified 10 previously known dim galaxies and two new dark galaxy candidates, including CDG-2.
To confirm the dark galaxy candidates, astronomers used data from three observatories, including NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, the European Space Agency (ESA)’s Euclid space observatory, and the ground-based Subaru Telescope in Hawaii.
Images from Hubble revealed a close collection of four globular clusters in the Perseus Cluster, which is 300 million light-years away from the Earth. Further analysis using data from all three observatories detected a faint, diffuse glow surrounding the star cluster. This provided Li and his team with strong evidence of an otherwise hidden galaxy.
Li said, “This is the first galaxy detected solely through its globular cluster population. Under conservative assumptions, the four clusters represent the entire globular cluster population of CDG-2.”
Initial studies suggest CDG-2 has a luminosity equivalent to around six million Sun-like stars. This accounts for 16 per cent of its visible surface being made up of globular clusters.
According to Li and his team, 99 per cent of the CDG-2’s mass includes both visible matter and dark matter, mostly dark matter. Most of its ordinary matter, particularly hydrogen gas needed for star formation, was stripped away through gravitational interactions with other galaxies in the Perseus Cluster. Globular clusters are densely bound by gravity and are less likely to be disrupted, making them reliable markers for detecting faint galaxies.
As sky surveys expand through missions such as Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, astronomers are increasingly using machine learning and advanced data analysis to uncover more hidden galaxies across the universe.