Scientists Identify Rare Invisible Galaxy Made Almost Entirely Of Dark Matter

CDG-2 galaxy is located in the Perseus Cluster, which is around 300 million light-years from Earth. ( Image Credit: NASA, ESA, Dayi Li (UToronto); Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI) )

Hyderabad: A team of astronomers, led by the University of Toronto, Canada, has discovered a rare and extremely faint galaxy named CDG-2, which might be among the most heavily dark matter-dominated galaxies ever discovered. For the unversed, dark matter is an invisible, hypothetical form of matter that constitutes around 85 per cent of the total matter in the universe, acting as a gravitational "scaffolding" that holds galaxies together.

The CDG-2 galaxy is located in the Perseus Cluster, which is around 300 million light-years from Earth. Unlike most galaxies, which shine brightly with billions of stars, CDG-2 is a low-surface-brightness galaxy, meaning it emits very little visible light. It contains only a small number of faint stars and is largely composed of dark matter. Researchers estimate that roughly 99 per cent of its total mass consists of dark matter.

Published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the discovery marks a significant advance in the study of hidden structures in the universe.

How was the CDG-2 galaxy found?

Instead of searching for visible light, David Li and his team looked for dense groups of globular clusters. These celestial bodies are tightly bound spherical collections of stars that typically orbit galaxies. Using advanced statistical techniques, the researchers analysed these clusters and identified 10 previously known dim galaxies and two new dark galaxy candidates, including CDG-2.