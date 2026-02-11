ETV Bharat / technology

Scientists Have Found New Origin Of 'Building Blocks Of Life' Discovered In Asteroid Bennu

Hyderabad: Asteroid Bennu needs no introduction in the world of science. Back in 2013, NASA collected a sample from the asteroid, which passes close to Earth about every six years and is believed to be made of rocks formed nearly 4.6 billion years ago on a primeval world destroyed by a giant collision. The samples were found to have amino acids, the molecules that create proteins and peptides in DNA and are considered the building blocks necessary for life. Their formation in the vacuum of space was a mystery—until now.

New research, led by Penn State researchers, shows that some amino acids in the asteroid Bennu samples likely formed differently than was previously thought. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study claims that they could have originated in an icy-cold, radioactive environment at the dawn of Earth's solar system.

“Our results flip the script on how we have typically thought amino acids formed in asteroids,” said Allison Baczynski, assistant research professor of geosciences at Penn State and co-lead author on the paper. “It now looks like there are many conditions where these building blocks of life can form, not just when there’s warm liquid water. Our analysis showed that there's much more diversity in the pathways and conditions in which these amino acids can be formed.”

Using custom instruments capable of measuring slight variations in the mass of atoms, the team analysed a precious and small amount of space dust collected from Bennu, focusing on glycine—a tiny two-carbon molecule and the simplest amino acid—that can form under a wide range of chemical conditions and is often considered a key indicator of early prebiotic chemistry.