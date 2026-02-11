Scientists Have Found New Origin Of 'Building Blocks Of Life' Discovered In Asteroid Bennu
New study claims that amino acids in asteroid Bennu could have originated in an icy-cold, radioactive environment at the dawn of Earth's solar system.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Asteroid Bennu needs no introduction in the world of science. Back in 2013, NASA collected a sample from the asteroid, which passes close to Earth about every six years and is believed to be made of rocks formed nearly 4.6 billion years ago on a primeval world destroyed by a giant collision. The samples were found to have amino acids, the molecules that create proteins and peptides in DNA and are considered the building blocks necessary for life. Their formation in the vacuum of space was a mystery—until now.
New research, led by Penn State researchers, shows that some amino acids in the asteroid Bennu samples likely formed differently than was previously thought. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study claims that they could have originated in an icy-cold, radioactive environment at the dawn of Earth's solar system.
“Our results flip the script on how we have typically thought amino acids formed in asteroids,” said Allison Baczynski, assistant research professor of geosciences at Penn State and co-lead author on the paper. “It now looks like there are many conditions where these building blocks of life can form, not just when there’s warm liquid water. Our analysis showed that there's much more diversity in the pathways and conditions in which these amino acids can be formed.”
Using custom instruments capable of measuring slight variations in the mass of atoms, the team analysed a precious and small amount of space dust collected from Bennu, focusing on glycine—a tiny two-carbon molecule and the simplest amino acid—that can form under a wide range of chemical conditions and is often considered a key indicator of early prebiotic chemistry.
Baczynski explained that finding glycine in asteroids or comets suggests that some of life’s fundamental ingredients may have formed in space and were delivered to early Earth.
Previously, the main hypothesis for glycine formation was Strecker synthesis, during which hydrogen cyanide, ammonia, and aldehydes or ketones react in the presence of liquid water. The new results, however, hint that Bennu’s glycine may not have formed in warm water at all, but instead in frozen ice exposed to radiation in the outer reaches of the early solar system, Baczynski further explained.
“Without advances in technology and investment in specialised instrumentation, we would have never made this discovery," Baczynski said.
Ophélie McIntosh, postdoctoral researcher in Penn State’s Department of Geosciences and co-lead author on the paper, explained that amino acids in Bennu have isotopic patterns very different from those in the famous Murchison meteorite, suggesting the two originated in chemically distinct regions of the solar system. Even more puzzling, Bennu’s two mirror-image forms of glutamic acid show drastically different nitrogen values—contradicting the expectation that such pairs should share the same isotopic signature. This raises new scientific mysteries about how these molecules formed and evolved.
The researchers said that the results have raised more questions, and they hope to continue analysing a range of different meteorites to look at their amino acids and determine whether there is even more diversity in the conditions and pathways that can create the building blocks of life.