Scientists Find New Method To Recycle Fishing Nets Into 3D-Printed Products

Bengaluru: Scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, have discovered a quick and practical way to recycle one of the toughest plastics—made up of a polymer called PA-66 (known as Polyamide 66 or Nylon 66)—commonly used in fishing nets and car parts.

The breakthrough, published in the Chemical Engineering Journal, explains a novel chemical process used by researchers to recycle waste from fishing nets and automotive parts. The team, led by IISc Professor Suryasarathi Bose and a PhD student S Vimal Kumar from the Department of Materials Engineering (MatE), used a chemical cross-linker called melamine to break down melted waste containing PA-66 in the presence of a catalyst.

The process rebuilds the waste plastic through a rapid reaction known as transamidation—a chemical reaction where an amide reacts with an amine to produce a new amide, essentially swapping the amine portion of the original amide. Remarkably, it takes less than two minutes and can be seamlessly integrated into existing industrial recycling systems.

“This method is designed for such industrial processes, which means that the reaction times are less than two minutes,” says S Vimal Kumar, the first author of the study. "The result is a nylon material with improved properties that remains strong and durable even after three reprocessing cycles. The recycled nylon can be used to make products that require high rigidity, like park benches, road dividers, or pavement tiles."

The startup VOiLA3D, India's first 3D printing company, co-founded by Professor Bose, has already used these recycled plastics to 3D-print a chair, furniture panels, trash bins, and even a small speedboat, along with more value-added products through extrusion-based recycling.

The 3D printing process involves melting the polymer and shaping it using a robotic extruder, which is comparatively slower than the injection moulding—a high-volume manufacturing process for making complex plastic parts by melting plastic pellets, injecting the molten material into a mould under high pressure, and then cooling and solidifying it. For instance, while injection moulding can produce around 1,000 chairs in an hour, 3D printing would take about an hour to make just one chair.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Professor Suryasarathi Bose, the corresponding author of this innovation, discussed the technology and shared how his startup is collaborating with industry partners to develop and scale up technologies for recycling hard-to-recycle plastics, including discarded fishing nets.

Explaining the inspiration behind taking up the challenge of recycling Nylon-66, Professor Bose mentioned India's long coastline, where large quantities of abandoned fishing nets are found each year. These nets are difficult to recycle and also badly affect the marine ecosystem. And hence, this motivated the team to act.

“Although Nylon-66 is an engineering plastic with many desirable properties that make it ideal for applications like fishing nets and automotive parts, it is also one of the toughest materials to recycle,” he noted. The motivation, he added, was twofold—environmental and economic.

“From an environmental perspective, we wanted to address the issue of abandoned plastic waste by converting it into a value-added product. Economically, we saw potential to create livelihood opportunities for coastal communities through this recycling process.”