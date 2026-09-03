ETV Bharat / technology

Scientists Find A Huge 10-Sided Wave Pattern Swirling In The Clouds Over Saturn's South Pole

This image was made as the Cassini spacecraft scanned across Saturn and its rings on April 25, 2016, capturing three sets of red, green and blue images to cover this entire scene showing the planet and the main rings. ( Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute )

Cape Canaveral: Scientists have discovered an enormous 10-sided wave pattern in the icy ammonia clouds over Saturn’s south pole.

The spinning, meandering decagon appears to be even bigger and more unstable than the hexagon of clouds around Saturn’s north pole that was spied by NASA’s twin Voyagers in the 1980s, the Spanish-led team reported Wednesday.

This new jet stream formation popped up in the Hubble Space Telescope’s sights in 2023 after earlier observations came up empty. The researchers suspect the bizarre atmospheric phenomenon may have formed between 2017 and 2023, when Saturn’s south pole was tilted away from Earth and therefore out of view.

It could still be evolving, with a single side of the decagon already exceeding 10,000 miles (16,700 kilometers).

The findings are significant because it shows “the ‘unique’ hexagon is not as extraordinary as we thought," lead author Agustin Sanchez-Lavega with the University of the Basque Country said in an email.

This photo provided by NASA/ESA/A. Sánchez-Lavega (Basque Country University) shows a pattern of clouds around the Saturn's south pole on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 (NASA/ESA/A. Sánchez-Lavega, Basque Country University, EHU, via AP)

The findings were published in the journal Science Advances.