ETV Bharat / technology

Scientists Discover Quasar Formed Within A Mere 630 Million Years Of The Big Bang, Setting A Record

Cape Canaveral: Scientists have discovered the most distant quasar yet, the core of a galaxy with a slow-chomping black hole at its center dating back to nearly the dawn of the universe.

The quasar formed within 630 million years of the universe-forming Big Bang, a German-led team reported Tuesday. That's considered a very early development in the 13.8 billion-year history of the cosmos, and it smashes previous records.

“This time the leap in cosmic time is huge!” the European Southern Observatory’s Julien Wolf, who led the study, said in an email. “The previous two records each took us back by about 15 million years or less. This one takes us back by nearly 40 million years, the biggest advance in nearly a decade!”

Wolf and his team spotted the quasar while digging through millions of observations made by the European Space Agency's Euclid telescope. Launched in 2023, Euclid is surveying galaxies in an effort to shed light on the dark matter and dark energy that fill so much of the universe and keep it expanding.

Finding a quasar so early in the universe is rare, according to Wolf. What makes this one even rarer, he said, is the massive size of its black hole, despite being such a relatively slow eater of everything around it. Scientists are seeing it as it was 13.1 billion years ago — when the universe was less than 5% of its current age.