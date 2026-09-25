Scientists Discover First Microblazar Black Hole In The Milky Way
Astronomers have discovered the Milky Way's first microblazar, a black hole firing a powerful jet of plasma towards Earth at close to light speed.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Astronomers have discovered the first microblazar ever found in the Milky Way, a black hole that is pulling in matter while firing a jet of plasma towards Earth at nearly the speed of light. The system named IRAS 18293-0941 lies around 12,000 light-years away and consists of a star-sized black hole orbiting a much larger companion star, completing one full orbit every 11 days.
As the black hole draws matter away from its companion star, some of it escapes through the poles in the form of two powerful jets. One of these jets happens to point almost directly towards Earth, making the discovery possible.
What makes this discovery unusual?
Blazars are typically formed by extremely massive black holes, often millions or billions of times heavier than the Sun, located at the centres of distant galaxies.
By contrast, a microblazar involves a much smaller black hole with a mass only a few hundred times that of the Sun. Scientists had been searching for such a system for three decades, but the IRAS 18293-0941 remained hidden behind a thick veil of gas and dust, making it almost invisible in standard optical images. The object was first catalogued by the IRAS satellite in 1983, before being largely forgotten for decades.
How was the discovery made?
Researchers first noticed that light from the star in the system appeared to flicker, revealing that the black hole was orbiting the star every 11.4 days, viewed almost directly from above. Follow-up observations using radio waves revealed a one-sided jet, with the second jet remaining invisible as it points away from Earth.
High-resolution radio observations from the European VLBI Network (EVN) confirmed that the jet was indeed coming from this system, rather than from a distant galaxy. Further observations using the MeerKAT radio observatory revealed a bubble around 100 light-years wide, formed where the jet collides with interstellar gas and dust. At this point, a bright hotspot forms, where particles are accelerated, dust is heated, and hydrogen gas glows brightly.
The hotspot is also a source of high-energy gamma rays, with photon energies ten times greater, or more, than those produced by the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), Earth's most powerful particle accelerator. Some estimates suggest particle energies could reach teh petaelectronvolt range, making this one of the most powerful particle accelerators in the entire galaxy. The jet is estimated to carry around 500,000 times the energy released by the Sun. Researchers explained that the system's accelerating engine and the region where particles glow are located separately, with the jet accelerating particles while illuminating a cloud ten parsecs away.
This discovery is considered particularly significant because it offers scientists a rare opportunity to study blazar-like systems up close. Similar massive blazars found in distant galaxies are usually too far away for detailed examination. This newly discovered microblazar is expected to help scientists understand how jets released from black holes spread energy through surrounding galaxies. The research team combined data from radio, optical, X-ray, gamma-ray, and infrared telescopes to confirm the discovery.