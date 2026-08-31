ETV Bharat / technology

Scientists Develop Sunscreen Cover To Stop Lakes And Dams Losing Water

Hyderabad: Researchers in South Africa have developed a thin, floating cover that could significantly cut water evaporation from lakes and dams, offering a possible solution for drought-hit regions.

According to a team of researchers based at the University of South Africa and iThemba LABS, they designed a nanomaterial cover that acts like sunscreen for water. It works by blocking most of the Sun's heat-carrying infrared rays while still letting enough sunlight through to keep aquatic plants and animals alive. The research, led by Daniel Kwasi Kpelgo, was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Why is water evaporation such a problem?

Water stored in dams and reservoirs often evaporates quickly, especially in hot regions such as southern Africa. As global temperatures rise, evaporation speeds up too, leaving less water available for people, farming, and industry.

Much of this water loss is driven by infrared solar radiation, a type of heat-carrying sunlight. Although sunlight is made up of ultraviolet, visible and infrared light, infrared rays alone account for more than half of the Sun's total energy. This is what heats up water and drives evaporation.

How does the cover work?

The new cover is made by applying an extremely thin layer of material, known as a transparent conducting oxide, onto a lightweight, flexible sheet of plastic. This coating is only a few hundred nanometres thick, with one nanometre equal to one billionth of a metre, making it far lighter and easier to handle than a solid, permanent cover.

In laboratory tests, the cover allowed more than 60 per cent of visible light to pass through, which is important for keeping aquatic life healthy. At the same time, it reflected more than 80 per cent of infrared light back towards the Sun, stopping much of the heat from ever reaching the water.

As a result, water beneath the cover stayed noticeably cooler than the surface of the cover itself, with a temperature difference of up to 10 degrees Celsius during the hottest part of the day. This cooling effect was enough to sharply reduce evaporation.

Results from the tests