ETV Bharat / technology

Scientists Decode 'Eyespots': Why Some Rays Have Fake Eyes While Others Stay Hidden

Hyderabad: You may have noticed bold circular "eyespots" on some creatures, ranging from butterflies to peacocks. Some species of skates and rays also have these distinct markings. It turns out they are the result of evolution and are part of anti-predator defences.

Researchers from Stockholm University, Sweden, examined more than 580 species of skates and rays to find the reason behind these marks across the ancient group of cartilaginous fishes. Instead of studying the eyespots in isolation, they analysed multiple anti-predator defences together to map the evolutionary history of these marks.

Their findings, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, explain why some of these dramatic visual signals appear in some groups while being absent in others.

"Eyespots evolve only under certain ecological and defensive conditions. They are one solution among many in the evolutionary arms race between predator and prey," said lead author Madicken Åkerman.