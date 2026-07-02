ETV Bharat / technology

Scientists Create 'SpudCell', An Artificial Cell That Grows, Replicates And Divides

Hyderabad: Scientists from the University of Minnesota have created a synthetic cell called 'SpudCell,' which demonstrates fundamental characteristics of living cells, including growth, genome replication and division. The breakthrough research was led by Kate Adamala and has been described as stunning by experts, though the cell is not yet considered fully alive.

What can SpudCell do?

SpudCell is a microscopic water droplet encased in a fatty membrane, containing a minimal genome of just 36 genes —compared to thousands of genes present in a natural cell — more than 4,000 genes in typical bacteria and more than 20,000 genes in animals.

The artificial cell can grow by fusing with other droplets and is capable of replicating its genome. It can divide for only five to 10 generations, though it cannot yet divide indefinitely or make its own ribosomes. Its small genome is designed to produce molecular tags that allow feeder vesicles to attach, enabling growth and replication. Division occurs through surface tags binding to a protein called streptavidin, which causes the droplet to split, although the process remains inefficient, with only a portion of resulting cells retaining the full genome.

Why SpudCell matters?