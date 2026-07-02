Scientists Create 'SpudCell', An Artificial Cell That Grows, Replicates And Divides
Researchers at the University of Minnesota have created SpudCell, a synthetic cell capable of growth and genome replication, marking a major synthetic biology milestone.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Scientists from the University of Minnesota have created a synthetic cell called 'SpudCell,' which demonstrates fundamental characteristics of living cells, including growth, genome replication and division. The breakthrough research was led by Kate Adamala and has been described as stunning by experts, though the cell is not yet considered fully alive.
What can SpudCell do?
SpudCell is a microscopic water droplet encased in a fatty membrane, containing a minimal genome of just 36 genes —compared to thousands of genes present in a natural cell — more than 4,000 genes in typical bacteria and more than 20,000 genes in animals.
Researchers at the University of Minnesota have helped create the world's first synthetic cell that can feed, grow and reproduce. Built entirely from non-living chemical components, SpudCell marks a major breakthrough in biological engineering with the potential to transform…— University of Minnesota (@UMNews) July 1, 2026
The artificial cell can grow by fusing with other droplets and is capable of replicating its genome. It can divide for only five to 10 generations, though it cannot yet divide indefinitely or make its own ribosomes. Its small genome is designed to produce molecular tags that allow feeder vesicles to attach, enabling growth and replication. Division occurs through surface tags binding to a protein called streptavidin, which causes the droplet to split, although the process remains inefficient, with only a portion of resulting cells retaining the full genome.
Why SpudCell matters?
In synthetic biology, combining multiple cellular functions in one system has always been challenging because each function requires different optimal conditions. So, the creation of SpudCell is a breakthrough in this field, as it's the first-ever artificial cell built from non-living components that completes the full cell cycle, including feeding, growth, genome replication, and division. Moreover, SpudCell is special because it was assembled from scratch using existing biological molecules like DNA and fatty acids, rather than by modifying a living organism, which was a common prior approach.
SpudCell represents a significant step towards engineering life from scratch. Although it is not a fully functional living cell, SpudCell opens doors for further synthetic biology to research.
Adamala believes SpudCell's well-understood components make it easier to improve gradually, unlike naturally occurring cells, whose complexity is less fully understood. In one experiment, mutated versions of SpudCell displayed faster growth, hinting at evolutionary-like traits, though researchers stress this was not a natural process.
Following the breakthrough, Adamala and fellow researcher Drew Endy co-founded a public-benefit research institution called Biotic, aimed at accelerating synthetic cell research, and have already secured initial funding of $10 million.
Arguments over the study
Adamala faced difficulty publishing the research, including a rejection from the journal, Cell. She subsequently chose to share her findings with journalists under embargo before submitting the work to a preprint server, a decision that sparked debate among fellow scientists. Experts note that a formal peer review has not yet been done, which remains essential to validate the findings, even though many acknowledge the significance of the achievement.