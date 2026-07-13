Satya Nadella Flags 'Reverse Information Paradox' As Key AI-Age Business Challenge
Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella warns businesses risk losing proprietary knowledge when using AI models, urging firms to control their own learning infrastructure and data.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has warned that businesses face a "reverse information paradox" in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), where companies risk giving away their most valuable proprietary knowledge simply by using AI models.
In an article posted on X, Nadella said enterprises need genuine trust boundaries to allow their "human capital and token capital" to compound, arguing that firms should be able to use a model without surrendering the very knowledge that makes them unique.
Nadella referenced Nobel Prize-winning economist Kenneth Arrow's original information paradox, in which a seller risks giving away knowledge simply by trying to sell it. He said AI flips this on its head.
"In the AI age, the buyer risks giving away knowledge, just in order to use what they bought," Nadella said, adding that companies effectively pay twice: once in money, and again in the proprietary knowledge they must reveal to make the intelligence useful.
July 12, 2026
He explained that this dynamic worsens over time, as sellers learn increasingly more about buyers, while buyers gain little insight into what sellers extract in return.
According to Nadella, resolving the issue demands more than standard data protection measures. He noted that models learn continuously from usage "exhaust", including prompts, agent tools, and corrections made whenever a model errs.
"Every correction is distilled into institutional know-how," he said, describing it as knowledge a competitor could never simply buy, yet which leaks gradually through traces, corrections and evaluations. He argued that firms create intelligence merely by consuming it, and that this created value should belong to them.
Nadella criticised the current arrangement, in which model providers rely on fair use to train on public data, yet impose restrictive terms on distillation while reserving rights to learn from customer usage. He warned that when learning flows in only one direction, economic value shifts towards infrastructure owners rather than the businesses generating the knowledge.
To address this, he said learning infrastructure must be distributed to every firm so they can control their own learning loop, built around five principles: control, capability, choice, cost and compounding.
This includes building private evaluations, retaining ownership of organisational memory, developing proprietary learning environments within a tenant boundary, and separating the orchestration layer from any single model to protect long-term cost efficiency.
Nadella quoted Palantir CEO Alex Karp to underline growing demand among technical customers for full control over proprietary systems, noting that such customers want ownership over their compute, models, data stack and competitive edge, rather than seeing it transferred elsewhere.