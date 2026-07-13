ETV Bharat / technology

Satya Nadella Flags 'Reverse Information Paradox' As Key AI-Age Business Challenge

Hyderabad: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has warned that businesses face a "reverse information paradox" in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), where companies risk giving away their most valuable proprietary knowledge simply by using AI models.

In an article posted on X, Nadella said enterprises need genuine trust boundaries to allow their "human capital and token capital" to compound, arguing that firms should be able to use a model without surrendering the very knowledge that makes them unique.

Nadella referenced Nobel Prize-winning economist Kenneth Arrow's original information paradox, in which a seller risks giving away knowledge simply by trying to sell it. He said AI flips this on its head.

"In the AI age, the buyer risks giving away knowledge, just in order to use what they bought," Nadella said, adding that companies effectively pay twice: once in money, and again in the proprietary knowledge they must reveal to make the intelligence useful.

He explained that this dynamic worsens over time, as sellers learn increasingly more about buyers, while buyers gain little insight into what sellers extract in return.