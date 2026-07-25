ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Scientists Develop Breakthrough Nanofluid Electrolyte For Rechargeable Zinc-Air Batteries

Hyderabad: Scientists at SASTRA Deemed University have developed a new nanofluid electrolyte that significantly boosts the efficiency of electrically rechargeable zinc-air batteries (ZABs), offering safer, cheaper and next-generation greener batteries.

The study titled, “Slew of technologies developed to enable electrically rechargeable Zinc-air batteries”, notes the zinc-air battery industry can directly apply the new nanofluid electrolyte, which remains stable for over three months. This durability is relevant in India, as the electrolyte allows grid-scale storage and supports electric mobility.

Funded by the Department of Science and Technology's Nano and Advanced Materials Division, the technology has been protected under a granted Indian patent (IN570691) and is ready for commercial use.

How did nanofluid electrolyte solve the problem?

Zinc-air batteries have long been seen as a promising, low-cost, water-based alternative to lithium-ion systems due to their high theoretical energy density. However, two persistent issues have held the technology back: unwanted hydrogen gas evolution at the zinc anode, which wastes charge and corrodes the metal, and sluggish oxygen reactions at the air-cathode that typically require expensive platinum or ruthenium catalysts.

Traditionally, costly corrosion inhibitors have been used to suppress zinc corrosion, but these often slow down oxygen reaction kinetics elsewhere in the battery.

The research team, led by Dr S. Devaraj, addressed both problems simultaneously by dispersing small amounts of inexpensive silica and zinc oxide nanoparticles into the standard electrolyte, creating what they call a ‘nanofluid electrolyte’.