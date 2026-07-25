Indian Scientists Develop Breakthrough Nanofluid Electrolyte For Rechargeable Zinc-Air Batteries
SASTRA University scientists have created a nanofluid electrolyte that boosts zinc-air battery efficiency, paving the way for safer, cheaper green energy storage.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Scientists at SASTRA Deemed University have developed a new nanofluid electrolyte that significantly boosts the efficiency of electrically rechargeable zinc-air batteries (ZABs), offering safer, cheaper and next-generation greener batteries.
The study titled, “Slew of technologies developed to enable electrically rechargeable Zinc-air batteries”, notes the zinc-air battery industry can directly apply the new nanofluid electrolyte, which remains stable for over three months. This durability is relevant in India, as the electrolyte allows grid-scale storage and supports electric mobility.
Funded by the Department of Science and Technology's Nano and Advanced Materials Division, the technology has been protected under a granted Indian patent (IN570691) and is ready for commercial use.
How did nanofluid electrolyte solve the problem?
Zinc-air batteries have long been seen as a promising, low-cost, water-based alternative to lithium-ion systems due to their high theoretical energy density. However, two persistent issues have held the technology back: unwanted hydrogen gas evolution at the zinc anode, which wastes charge and corrodes the metal, and sluggish oxygen reactions at the air-cathode that typically require expensive platinum or ruthenium catalysts.
Traditionally, costly corrosion inhibitors have been used to suppress zinc corrosion, but these often slow down oxygen reaction kinetics elsewhere in the battery.
The research team, led by Dr S. Devaraj, addressed both problems simultaneously by dispersing small amounts of inexpensive silica and zinc oxide nanoparticles into the standard electrolyte, creating what they call a ‘nanofluid electrolyte’.
It suppressed the hydrogen reaction, inhibited corrosion and enhanced oxygen reaction performance at the cathode in a single, low-cost intervention.
Catalysts and waste-derived materials
Alongside the electrolyte, the team developed earth-abundant bifunctional catalysts capable of efficiently driving both oxygen reduction and oxygen evolution reactions. Their research found that Alpha Manganese Dioxide (α-MnO2) performed best as it has an open, tunnel-like structure. With the help of strategic copper doping, the performance of α-MnO2 pushed beyond commercial benchmarks, even outperforming platinum- and ruthenium-based standards at a dopant loading of just 2 wt% (weight per cent or mass per cent).
The scientists also explored waste-derived materials for electrodes. Spent activated carbon recovered from household water filters was hydrothermally converted into Manganese Dioxide/Carbon (MnO2/C) nanocomposites, which produced efficient bifunctional electrocatalysts and high-performing supercapacitor electrodes. This process is now patented (Application No. 202441032753).
Separately, post-pandemic surgical face masks were chemically upcycled into activated carbon with a record-high surface area, rivalling platinum in oxygen reduction activity.
Wider applications
The team believes their approaches extend well beyond zinc-air batteries. The waste-derived carbon can be tuned for multiple other applications, and the upcycling method is adaptable to virtually any waste carbon source. Similarly, the nanofluid electrolyte concept could potentially be extended to other aqueous battery systems, offering a generalisable strategy for developing safer, cheaper, next-generation green batteries.