Sarvam Releases Indigenous AI Models It Showcased At AI Impact Summit: Here’s How They Compare To Gemini, ChatGPT, And Others

Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup Sarvam has finally released Sarvam 30B and Sarvam 105B AI models. They are open-source models, meaning anyone can download, use and build on them for free. Both models were unveiled at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, held last month, in New Delhi, praised by tech leaders like Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

Rather than simply adapting a foreign Large Language Model (LLM) like Gemini 3, GPT-5.4, Claude AI, or other AI models, Sarvam built their AI models entirely from scratch in India. The company did everything from data collection and AI model design to training and deployment. It is worth noting that the Sarvam 30B and Sarvam 105B are trained on massive datasets that are curated in-house using computing power provided under the IndiaAI Mission.

In addition ot this, both Sarvam AI models also support all 22 official Indian languages, which are optimised for voice-first interactions as well. These models are trained on trillions of tokens of Indian-language data, including Hinglish, which is the blend of Hindi and English, commonly used in everyday speech and messaging.

How Sarvam 30B and Sarvam 105B serve different purposes