Sarvam Releases Indigenous AI Models It Showcased At AI Impact Summit: Here’s How They Compare To Gemini, ChatGPT, And Others
The Sarvam 30B is used for quick tasks similar to Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite, while the Sarvam 105B is designed for complex and multi-step tasks.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST|
Updated : March 10, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup Sarvam has finally released Sarvam 30B and Sarvam 105B AI models. They are open-source models, meaning anyone can download, use and build on them for free. Both models were unveiled at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, held last month, in New Delhi, praised by tech leaders like Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Rather than simply adapting a foreign Large Language Model (LLM) like Gemini 3, GPT-5.4, Claude AI, or other AI models, Sarvam built their AI models entirely from scratch in India. The company did everything from data collection and AI model design to training and deployment. It is worth noting that the Sarvam 30B and Sarvam 105B are trained on massive datasets that are curated in-house using computing power provided under the IndiaAI Mission.
In addition ot this, both Sarvam AI models also support all 22 official Indian languages, which are optimised for voice-first interactions as well. These models are trained on trillions of tokens of Indian-language data, including Hinglish, which is the blend of Hindi and English, commonly used in everyday speech and messaging.
How Sarvam 30B and Sarvam 105B serve different purposes
Sarvam 30B is designed for speed, similar to Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite, GPT-5 mini, DeepSeek R1/V3, and others. It handles real-time conversations efficiently and already powers Samvaad, Sarvam's conversational agent platform, processing up to 32,000 tokens of text at a time, which is roughly the length of a short novel.
Meanwhile, Sarvam 105B is designed for complex and multi-step tasks. It is a heavy lifter AI model, similar to the Gemini 3.1 Pro, GPT-5.4, Claude 4.5 Sonnet, and others. It supports a context window of 128,000 tokens and powers Indus, Sarvam's flagship AI assistant.
How these AI models are compared to ChatGPT and Gemini
Sarvam's performance claims are bold and supported by benchmark results. Sarvam 105B scored 96.7 on AIME 2025 and 71.7 on LiveCodeBench v6, placing it among the world's top reasoning models. Under the Agentic tasks, where both AI models take real-world actions like browsing websites or calling software tools, it scored 68.3 on Tau2, leaving behind OpenAI's GPT at 65.8.
For Indian users, the model scored 70 out of 75 on JEE Mains 2026 in a single attempt and a perfect 75 across two attempts. Sarvam has also claimed that the 105B model outperforms Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash and DeepSeek R1, which is a 600-billion-parameter Chinese AI model, on Indian language technical benchmarks.