Sarvam AI Introduces India's First Indigenous AI Smart-Glass 'Sarvam Kaze', PM Modi Tries Them On
Sarvam AI unveiled Sarvam Kaze smart glasses at India AI Impact Summit 2026, as India’s indigenous AI-powered wearable.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Sarvam AI unveiled its first smart glasses, Sarvam Kaze, positioning them as a made-in-India alternative to Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses. Showcased at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 and tried on by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sleek gadget brings Sarvam AI's models into the real world.
"Designed in India, built in India, fitted with AI from India," company co-founder Pratyush Kumar described Sarvam Kaze in a post on X, confirming that the device will be in the hands of consumers in May 2026.
"The first person to try them? The Prime Minister," Kumar said and posted a picture of PM Modi wearing the device as well as a short video giving a closer look at the product.
The first person to try them? The Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/OBdAw6zXhB— Pratyush Kumar (@pratykumar) February 17, 2026
From the visuals, it appears that Sarvam Kaze features cameras and microphones embedded into the spectacle temples. The wearable device doesn't feature any extravagant elements and sports a clean and sleek style, just like a standard pair of Wayfarer sunglasses.
"Sarvam Kaze moves intelligence from the screen to the real world. You wear it. It listens, understands, responds, and captures what you see," Kumar said, highlighting the features of the indigenous smart glasses.
Adding further, Kumar said that the product allows you to build custom experiences for it with the Sarvam platform. "This is a whole new world to build for," he said.
Drop 12/14: Models, products, impact - today something different, very different. Launching Sarvam Kaze, our foray into getting our models into the your hands with our devices - designed and built here in India! pic.twitter.com/8RnqO16Idg— Pratyush Kumar (@pratykumar) February 17, 2026
Sarvam AI is a Bengaluru-based startup founded in 2023, focused on building indigenous "sovereign" AI models tailored for Indian languages and use cases to support voice interfaces, document processing, and citizen services. Earlier, Sarvam AI unveiled a range of AI platforms. The highlights include:
Sarvam Dub: A state-of-the-art dubbing model for Indian languages, which claims to retain speaker similarity during dubbing.
Sarvam Audio: A state-space-based efficient audio language model, which claims to outperform Gemini 3 and GPT 4o Transcribe in speech recognition for Indian languages.
Samvaad: A conversational agent platform which powers over a million minutes of interactions daily.
Sarvam Vision: A state-space-based 3 billion parameter vision language model for digitisation, allowing the extraction of data from a chart and turning handwritten notes into digital text.
Bulbul V3: A new iteration of Sarvam's text-to-speech model.
Sarvam Arya: A multi-agent orchestration platform with frontier AI-assisted developer experience.
Saaras V3: A new iteration of Sarvam's speech recognition model, made particularly for mixed-language and noisy speech and expanded support for all the 22 scheduled languages of India.
Sarvam Studio: A video model made for creators to help with multilingual content via AI video dubbing, generating high-fidelity dubs in 11 Indian languages, agentic document translation, and more.
Sarvam Edge: An AI model made to run offline and on-device, enabling Sarvam AI to run its speech recognition, speech synthesis, translation, and document digitisation models running on-device.
