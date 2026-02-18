ETV Bharat / technology

Sarvam AI Introduces India's First Indigenous AI Smart-Glass 'Sarvam Kaze', PM Modi Tries Them On

New Delhi: Sarvam AI unveiled its first smart glasses, Sarvam Kaze, positioning them as a made-in-India alternative to Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses. Showcased at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 and tried on by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sleek gadget brings Sarvam AI's models into the real world.

"Designed in India, built in India, fitted with AI from India," company co-founder Pratyush Kumar described Sarvam Kaze in a post on X, confirming that the device will be in the hands of consumers in May 2026.

"The first person to try them? The Prime Minister," Kumar said and posted a picture of PM Modi wearing the device as well as a short video giving a closer look at the product.

From the visuals, it appears that Sarvam Kaze features cameras and microphones embedded into the spectacle temples. The wearable device doesn't feature any extravagant elements and sports a clean and sleek style, just like a standard pair of Wayfarer sunglasses.

"Sarvam Kaze moves intelligence from the screen to the real world. You wear it. It listens, understands, responds, and captures what you see," Kumar said, highlighting the features of the indigenous smart glasses.

Adding further, Kumar said that the product allows you to build custom experiences for it with the Sarvam platform. "This is a whole new world to build for," he said.