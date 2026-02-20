ETV Bharat / technology

Sarvam AI And BharatGen Unveil Their Latest AI Models At The India AI Impact Summit 2026

Representational Image ( Image Credit: Sarvam AI )

Hyderabad: Sarvam AI and BharatGen, two Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies, unveiled their latest Large Language Models (LLMs) at the India A Impact Summit 2026. The Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI introduced two advanced models—Sarvam-30B and Sarvam-105B—both completely trained in India. Selected under the IndiaAI Mission in 2025, the models are designed to support multilingual deployments across government, enterprises, and developers, strengthening India’s data sovereignty. While BharatGen unveiled its Param2 17B MoE AI model, which was developed in collaboration with NVIDIA. It is positioned as India’s flagship sovereign AI initiative. The model is optimised for multiple Indic languages and designed to serve critical sectors including governance, education, healthcare, agriculture, and enterprise solutions. Sarvam AI’s Models Sarvam AI’s 30B model is made for real-time conversational use cases, offering reduced latency and cost efficiency. It employs a mixture-of-experts (MoE) architecture, pre-trained on 16 trillion tokens, and supports up to a 32,000-token context window. With one billion activated parameters, it performs competitively against global benchmarks such as OpenAI’s GPT-OSS-20B and Google’s Gemma 27B.