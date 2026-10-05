ETV Bharat / technology

Sanchar Saathi Portal Crosses 30 Crore Visits As Citizens Help Fight Telecom Fraud

Hyderabad: Department of Telecommunications (DoT ) has announced that the Sanchar Saathi portal has been visited more than 30 crore times by citizens across India since its launch in May 2023. The department says this reflects growing public trust in the platform to guard against telecom-related fraud.

According to DoT, every visit to the portal helps protect the individual user, while every suspicious report submitted helps protect others as well. Information shared by citizens is converted into useful intelligence, helping DoT, banks, and law enforcement agencies act against fraudsters before they can target more people.

Developed by DoT, the Sanchar Saathi offers simple tools that allow users to report suspicious calls or messages, check how many mobile connections exist in their name, block a lost or stolen handset, and verify whether a phone is genuine before buying it.

The Sanchar Saathi dashboard highlights the scale of progress so far:

More than 30 crore visits to the portal

60.96 lakh lost or stolen handsets blocked, 37.85 lakh traced, and over 14 lakh recovered

Over 4 crore citizen requests to check mobile connections resolved

12.80 lakh fraud reports received through Chakshu, leading to action in 59.82 lakh cases and disconnection of more than 50 lakh mobile connections.

Suspected cyber-fraud losses of more than Rs 5,000 crore prevented through the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI).

How citizens' reports help prevent fraud?

DoT said that when a citizen reports a suspicious call, message, or an unauthorised mobile connection, it helps authorities identify and act on patterns of misuse, often leading to disconnection of fraudulent numbers before more people are affected. More than 50 lakh connections have already been disconnected based on citizen reports.

These reports also feed into the FRI, which flags mobile numbers potentially linked to financial fraud. This information is shared securely through the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) with banks, payment providers, telecom operators and law enforcement agencies, helping them detect and stop suspicious transactions. The DIP currently connects more than 1,600 stakeholders, supporting a coordinated, government-wide response to fraud.

Recovering lost and stolen phones

Citizens who lose a mobile handset can report it on Sanchar Saathi to have it blocked across all telecom networks nationwide. If someone tries to use a blocked device, its location can be traced and shared with the police. Through continued technical improvements and coordination between DoT, telecom operators and state police, 60.96 lakh handsets have been blocked, 37.85 lakh traced, and more than 14 lakh recovered so far.

Accessible in multiple languages

The Sanchar Saathi portal has been designed to be simple and easy to use, supported by public dashboards and awareness material on telecom safety and fraud prevention. The Sanchar Saathi mobile app is available in English, Hindi, and 21 regional languages, and has been downloaded more than 2.8 crore times.

DoT has urged all mobile users to visit the Sanchar Saathi portal or use its mobile app to check mobile connections registered in their name and report any suspicious communication. The department noted that a few minutes spent on the portal can protect not just one person, but many others from fraud.

Citizens who have already lost money or fallen victim to cybercrime have been advised to report the matter immediately on the cybercrime helpline 1930 or at cybercrime.gov.in.