Sanchar Saathi Portal Crosses 30 Crore Visits As Citizens Help Fight Telecom Fraud
Sanchar Saathi portal has recorded over 30 crore visits, helping recover 14 lakh stolen phones and prevent cyber-fraud losses worth more than Rs 5,000 crore.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Department of Telecommunications (DoT ) has announced that the Sanchar Saathi portal has been visited more than 30 crore times by citizens across India since its launch in May 2023. The department says this reflects growing public trust in the platform to guard against telecom-related fraud.
Developed by DoT, the Sanchar Saathi offers simple tools that allow users to report suspicious calls or messages, check how many mobile connections exist in their name, block a lost or stolen handset, and verify whether a phone is genuine before buying it.
According to DoT, every visit to the portal helps protect the individual user, while every suspicious report submitted helps protect others as well. Information shared by citizens is converted into useful intelligence, helping DoT, banks, and law enforcement agencies act against fraudsters before they can target more people.
30 Crore and Counting!! Sanchar Saathi, the citizen centric initiative of DoT has crossed 30 crore portal visits, reflecting growing citizen participation in telecom safety. With 14 lakh+ lost/stolen handsets recovered, 4 crore+ citizen requests on knowing mobile connections resolved and ₹5,000 crore+ suspected cyber-fraud losses prevented through FRI, the platform continues to empower citizens and build a safer digital India. #SancharSaathi #CyberSafety #DigitalIndia #DoT @JM_Scindia @PemmasaniOnX @PIB_India @pib_comm @DDNewslive— DoT India (@DoT_India) October 5, 2026
Services available on the Sanchar Saathi portal
Sanchar Saathi offers several citizen-focused services in one place:
- Chakshu - This service allows users to report suspected fraud calls, SMS or WhatsApp messages, including fake Know Your Customer (KYC) alerts, impersonation of officials, and fraudulent job, loan or investment offers.
- Know your mobile connection - It lets users check all mobile connections registered under their identity and report any they did not take themselves.
- Block a lost or stolen handset - The feature blocks a device across all telecom networks in India, enables tracing and allows unblocking once recovered.
- Check handset genuineness - It lets buyers verify a phone's IMEI number before purchasing a new or second-hand device.
- Report suspicious international calls - It helps to flag calls from abroad disguised as domestic Indian numbers.
- Trusted contact details - This helps users verify genuine customer care numbers, emails, and websites of banks and financial institutions.
- Awareness resources - It provides information on common fraud trends, including fake loan apps and job scams.
Key achievements from Sanchar Saathi portal
The Sanchar Saathi dashboard highlights the scale of progress so far:
- More than 30 crore visits to the portal
- 60.96 lakh lost or stolen handsets blocked, 37.85 lakh traced, and over 14 lakh recovered
- Over 4 crore citizen requests to check mobile connections resolved
- 12.80 lakh fraud reports received through Chakshu, leading to action in 59.82 lakh cases and disconnection of more than 50 lakh mobile connections.
- Suspected cyber-fraud losses of more than Rs 5,000 crore prevented through the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI).
How citizens' reports help prevent fraud?
DoT said that when a citizen reports a suspicious call, message, or an unauthorised mobile connection, it helps authorities identify and act on patterns of misuse, often leading to disconnection of fraudulent numbers before more people are affected. More than 50 lakh connections have already been disconnected based on citizen reports.
These reports also feed into the FRI, which flags mobile numbers potentially linked to financial fraud. This information is shared securely through the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) with banks, payment providers, telecom operators and law enforcement agencies, helping them detect and stop suspicious transactions. The DIP currently connects more than 1,600 stakeholders, supporting a coordinated, government-wide response to fraud.
Recovering lost and stolen phones
Citizens who lose a mobile handset can report it on Sanchar Saathi to have it blocked across all telecom networks nationwide. If someone tries to use a blocked device, its location can be traced and shared with the police. Through continued technical improvements and coordination between DoT, telecom operators and state police, 60.96 lakh handsets have been blocked, 37.85 lakh traced, and more than 14 lakh recovered so far.
Accessible in multiple languages
The Sanchar Saathi portal has been designed to be simple and easy to use, supported by public dashboards and awareness material on telecom safety and fraud prevention. The Sanchar Saathi mobile app is available in English, Hindi, and 21 regional languages, and has been downloaded more than 2.8 crore times.
DoT has urged all mobile users to visit the Sanchar Saathi portal or use its mobile app to check mobile connections registered in their name and report any suspicious communication. The department noted that a few minutes spent on the portal can protect not just one person, but many others from fraud.
Citizens who have already lost money or fallen victim to cybercrime have been advised to report the matter immediately on the cybercrime helpline 1930 or at cybercrime.gov.in.