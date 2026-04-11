Samsung's M16 OLED Display Could Light Up Pixel 11, iPhone 18 Pro Before Galaxy S27
Samsung’s upcoming M16 OLED panels will debut on Google’s Pixel 11 and Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro before appearing on Samsung’s own Galaxy S27.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung's Display subsidiary has earned a reputation for being the best at making smartphone screens—so much so that its rivals in the handset segment are also its clients, including Google and Apple. The South Korean giant is currently working on its top-of-the-line M16 OLED panels, which will reportedly be used by both the Pixel 11 series and the iPhone 18 Pro models.
According to the South Korean publication ETNews, the new screen will debut on a competitor's flagship smartphone instead of making an appearance with Samsung devices.
Based on the release calendars of Google, Apple, and Samsung, the first device to come with the new M16 OLED panel will be the Pixel 11 series, as the Android maker usually launches the new Pixel phone in August.
The next flagship phone to come equipped with the new display is expected to be the iPhone 18 series, as the Cupertino-based giant usually launches the new iPhone series in September. Even though Apple is expected to shift the launch of the standard version to next year, the Pro models are said to arrive at the usual time along with the first-ever foldable iPhone.
Samsung could be the last to incorporate its own M16 OLED as the Galaxy S27 series is expected to launch next year in January or February.
The M16 OLED is expected to improve upon Samsung's M14 panel and deliver the best performance on metrics like brightness and colour accuracy, in addition to lifespan and power efficiency. However, the differences may feel nominal or non-existent to regular users as the existing display is already the top-of-the-line with proven performance on key metrics. Notably, the M14 panel is used by the Pixel 10 series as well as the iPhone 17 series and iPhone 16 Pro models.
The new display could help the smartphone last longer with improved power efficiency. However, it would be difficult to measure the change as companies like Apple and Google utilise the processor and software to increase the battery backup without substantially upgrading the capacity.
The upcoming Pixel 11 series is expected to feature a 2nm Tensor G6 chip, paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Judging by the trend, the new Pixel 11 could feature a 50MP triple rear camera setup, similar to the Pixel 10, but with upgraded features like Cinematic Blur. The entire lineup is tipped to feature a faster Qi 2.2 wireless charging standard as well as 45W fast wired charging.