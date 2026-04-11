ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung's M16 OLED Display Could Light Up Pixel 11, iPhone 18 Pro Before Galaxy S27

Hyderabad: Samsung's Display subsidiary has earned a reputation for being the best at making smartphone screens—so much so that its rivals in the handset segment are also its clients, including Google and Apple. The South Korean giant is currently working on its top-of-the-line M16 OLED panels, which will reportedly be used by both the Pixel 11 series and the iPhone 18 Pro models.

According to the South Korean publication ETNews, the new screen will debut on a competitor's flagship smartphone instead of making an appearance with Samsung devices.

Based on the release calendars of Google, Apple, and Samsung, the first device to come with the new M16 OLED panel will be the Pixel 11 series, as the Android maker usually launches the new Pixel phone in August.

The next flagship phone to come equipped with the new display is expected to be the iPhone 18 series, as the Cupertino-based giant usually launches the new iPhone series in September. Even though Apple is expected to shift the launch of the standard version to next year, the Pro models are said to arrive at the usual time along with the first-ever foldable iPhone.